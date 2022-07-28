Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Shares Video For New Single “Never Seen You Dance”
When the Lights Go Due Out September 9 via Nice Age
Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs has shared a video for his new single, “Never Seen You Dance.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, When the Lights Go, which will be out on September 9 via his own imprint label, Nice Age. View the Pavel Brenner-directed video below.
Regarding the video, director Brenner states: “We wanted to create a feeling of hanging out with friends on a hot summer day. Our main challenge was to make a transition from a relatively slow opening to two people dancing fluid and not forced. Our creatives are based on the song’s main premise—engaging one’s friend/lover to dance.”
Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs adds: “I started working on this song a long time ago, there have been so many versions before this final recording. Pavel’s direction and the performances from Zen Waterford and Sophia Frilot brought so much life to the music, it was almost like I’d never heard it before. I love it.”
Previously shared singles from the upcoming album are “Blood in the Snow,” “Crosswalk.” and “The Sleeper.”
