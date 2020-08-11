 TRAAMS Share First Single in Almost Five Years: The Nine-Minute Long “The Greyhound” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, August 11th, 2020  
TRAAMS Share First Single in Almost Five Years: The Nine-Minute Long “The Greyhound”

Out Today via FatCat

Aug 11, 2020 By Jennifer Irving
British post-rock band TRAAMS have shared their first single in almost five years today with the over nine-minute long new track “The Greyhound.” After recording a standalone single in 2016 called “A House on Fire,” the band went on a brief hiatus, but are now back. Check out the video for the song below.

The track was recorded with Theo Verney and features Lewis Evans (of Black Country, New Road) on saxophone. At the end of the video for the single, the band links to the Greyhound and Lercher Rescue fund in the UK (more info is here). The band’s last album was 2015’s Modern Dancing and the trio features Stuart Hopkins (vocals, guitar), Leigh Padley (bass), and Adam Stock (drums).

