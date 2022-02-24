News

TRAAMS Share New Single “Sleeper” Featuring Soffie Viemose Out Now via FatCat

Photography by Steve Gullick



British post-rock band TRAAMS have shared a new single, “Sleeper,” which features Soffie Viemose of Danish five-piece Lowly. It was produced by Matt Peel. Listen below.

In a press release, frontman Stu Hopkins states: “For a time we were quite set on this track staying as an instrumental. It wasn’t until the night before we were heading up to the studio that Padley sent through a new demo, quietly singing into his laptop in the dead of night.

“Originally serving as a mood piece that would bridge a few of the others together, once we started to add singing, ‘Sleeper’ fast became one of our favorite tracks. It touches on the themes of time, longing and belonging that we have throughout the album, but they are at their lightest and most human on this track.

“The freedom of the studio is really apparent on this track. There was a chance to play with layers and dynamics that we’d not really done before, there are no live drums, we played with vocal samples to create musical sections, it’s the most collaborative track we’ve ever done. We like it very much”

In 2020, TRAAMS shared the songs “The Greyhound” (which was one of our Songs of the Week) and “Intercontinental Radio Waves” (also one of our Songs of the Week).

