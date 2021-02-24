News

All





Traams side-project Social Haul release debut single today "Wet Eyes" is out now on FatCat Records





Bursting onto the scene with riotous first single "Wet Eyes" which screams with agitational sloganeering; Social Haul are immediately demanding your attention as your new favourite band!

Formed by TRAAMS bassist Leigh Padley who now takes on guitar and lead vocals, the post punk trio have been immediately seized by hallowed indie label FatCat Records, famed for their impeccable roster which includes such esteemed acts as The Twilight Sad, We Were Promised Jetpacks and Honeyblood. The band is comprised of drummer Richard Trust with Daniel William Daws on bass and providing backing vocals.

Produced by Daniel Fox (Girl Band), "Wet Eyes" is a rampaging initial statement tackling the flippant attitude the public has towards politics and the willingly deferential nature in the British psyche to be crushed so long as Match Of The Day is still on. Singer Padley explains further;

"Wet Eyes was inspired by an overheard conversation in the pub. The fellas were riffing on the inherent obsolescence of all human skill and the inevitable deterioration of their individual dreams. They concluded that it was in fact quite liberating to be but a cog in a machine and seemed to recognise their fortune in this understanding, all the while haphazardly navigating their flippant political leanings and the football scores. They had a good night I think, I thought it was quite nice."

"Wet Eyes" is released today via FatCat Records, with more to come in the near future!