News

All





Trace Mountains Shares Two New Interconnected Songs: “Eyes on the Road” and “Heart of Gold” House of Confusion Due Out October 22 via Lame-O

Photography by Dean Engle



Trace Mountains (the project of New York’s Dave Benton) is releasing a new album, House of Confusion, on October 22 via Lame-O. Now he has shared two new interconnected songs from it, “Eyes on the Road” and “Heart of Gold,” which are the album’s last two tracks and were shared in one combined YouTube post. Listen to them both below.

Benton had this to say about the songs in a press release: “‘Eyes on the Road / Heart of Gold’ is a road song about self-discovery and heartbreak. The two parts which are broken up on the tracklist of the record chronicle a late night drive on the road far from home. It’s written from a place of remembrance and reflection, with the narrator sort of ‘talking it out’ trying to make sense of their past. As with many of my songs, this one blends a lot of unrelated life experiences into a loose narrative that I hope is evocative and relatable. It feels very personal to me though, drawing on my own life—my time touring in bands as well as my friendships and romantic life. I hope that the song feels somewhat like a transformative journey, because things have changed so much for me and I really hoped to capture the essence of that in this song.”

Previously Trace Mountains shared the album’s first single, “America,” via a video for it. “America” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared its second single, “7 Angels.”

House of Confusion is the third Trace Mountains album and the follow-up to 2020’s Lost in the Country. It was recorded in the winter of 2021 in various locations—“a studio in the foothills of the Shawangunk Ridge in New York, a home along the Rondout Creek of the Hudson Valley, a Brooklyn apartment, and a small shared music workspace in Denver, Colorado” is how a press release describes them.

Benton was aided in the recordings by his regular backing band—Jim Hill (guitar, keys), Greg Rutkin (drums), and Susannah Cutler (voice, mellotron). Also joining in were Bernard Casserly (bass), J.R. Bohannon (pedal steel, guitar), David Grimaldi (guitar - tracks four and five), and Ryan Jewell (drums, marimba - track four).

Benton lost his job due to the pandemic and so found himself with the time to quickly follow-up Lost in the Country. “I was used to waking up early for my warehouse job, so when I got laid off, I just kept up that schedule and implemented another daily regimen focused on improving my guitar playing and writing songs,” he explains in the press release.

“I was on the road in my mind,” he adds, “thinking back on my life as a musician—my successes, my failures—and I was reflecting on the ever-ongoing process of moving on that my life has been made up of.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.