Tracy Chapman Does Get Out the Vote Performance of “Talkin Bout a Revolution” on “Seth Meyers”
This Marks Chapman’s First Live Performance in Five Years
Last night, critically acclaimed and four-time Grammy winning singer/songwriter Tracy Chapman delivered her first live performance in five years on an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, where she performed her beloved song “Talkin’ ‘Bout a Revolution” from her 1988 self-titled debut album and encouraged viewers to vote today.
The performance was stripped back, as it was just Chapman with an acoustic guitar and a microphone, delivering her lyrics originally written over three decades ago which still resonate with our current political climate today. Chapman tweaked the lyrics of the original by including the words “Go vote” at the end of the song. Once she walked off screen, a small sign which read “VOTE” was revealed to be behind her. Check out the performance below.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Carefree Theatre (Review) — Surfer Blood
- Premiere: Falcon Jane Debuts New Song “Feelings” (News) — Falcon Jane
- Jesse Kivel Shares Video for New Song “Burning Man” (News) — Jesse Kivel
- The Antlers Share Video for New Song “It Is What It Is” (News) — The Antlers
- The War on Drugs Share Live Cover of Warren Zevon’s “Accidentally Like a Martyr” + Announce Podcast (News) — The War on Drugs
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.