 Tracy Chapman Does Get Out the Vote Performance of “Talkin’ ‘Bout a Revolution” on “Seth Meyers" | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, November 10th, 2020  
Tracy Chapman Does Get Out the Vote Performance of “Talkin Bout a Revolution” on “Seth Meyers”

This Marks Chapman’s First Live Performance in Five Years

Nov 03, 2020 By Joey Arnone
Last night, critically acclaimed and four-time Grammy winning singer/songwriter Tracy Chapman delivered her first live performance in five years on an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, where she performed her beloved song “Talkin’ ‘Bout a Revolution” from her 1988 self-titled debut album and encouraged viewers to vote today. 

The performance was stripped back, as it was just Chapman with an acoustic guitar and a microphone, delivering her lyrics originally written over three decades ago which still resonate with our current political climate today. Chapman tweaked the lyrics of the original by including the words “Go vote” at the end of the song. Once she walked off screen, a small sign which read “VOTE” was revealed to be behind her. Check out the performance below.

Comments

There are no comments for this entry yet.

