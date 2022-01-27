News

All





Tramhaus Announce Seven-Inch Single For February Hotly-tipped five-piece share B-Side "Karen Is A Punk"

Photography by Quilla Von Lieshout



Hotly-tipped five-piece Tramhaus have announced the release of a new seven-inch single next month. Released on highly regarded Dutch independent label Subroutine during the first week in February, the single - “I Don’t Sweat”/“Karen Is A Punk” - comes out on seven-inch vinyl. The video for “I Don’t Sweat” came out in December 2021 and is definitely worth a watch, while “Karen Is A Punk” is available to stream from today (Thursday 27th January 2022).

The five-piece only played their first show in the summer of 2021, yet have already gained a reputation as one of the most exciting live bands in the Netherlands. Dutch music media platform 3voor12 selected them as one of the bands to watch in 2022, while they’ve also confirmed a tour with fellow Netherlands punks Charlie and the Lesbians in mainland Europe this summer alongside numerous festivals in their homeland.

Tramhaus are Lukas Jansen, Nadya van Osnabrugge, Julia Vroegh, Micha Zaat and Jim Luijten. Like any great punk rock band in their formative stage, Tramhaus thrive on a knee-jerk energy and pure dementia to propel their songwriting, spitting the words of the oppressor back at them like a blinding sunbeam discharged from a mirror. Their shows evoke a feeling of being struck by lightning, leaving you pouncing and scrambling trying to process what just happened. Coming out of the pandemic seeing red, for the time being, Tramhaus are content to allow their discontent to tailspin into madness: a maelstrom where words, electricity, pulse and feedback gyrate like a hurricane striking a scrapyard.

Tramhaus

The single is available to pre-order HERE.

In the meantime, here is “Karen Is A Punk” for your listening pleasure.