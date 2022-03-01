News

All





Travis Announce Select U.S. Tour Dates 20th Anniversary Reissue of The Invisible Band Out Now via Craft

Photography by Stefan Ruiz



Travis have announced a tour for November 2022, where they will play in select U.S. cities. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (March 4) at 10 a.m. local time. A few weeks ago, the band performed their 2001 hit “Sing” on The Kelly Clarkson Show. View the performance below, along with the full list of tour dates.

The band were forced to cancel their extensive tour earlier this year due to an injury frontman Fran Healy received while saving a dog in the midst of a multi-car accident which took place outside his home. In a press release, Healy states: “In an attempt to save a dog, my finger was mashed up and so we had to cancel the April 2022 U.S. tour. Now, we’re happy to announce five dates in the U.S. in November. We will come around again for more but our recording schedule meant we could only do part of the tour. We look forward to seeing you there.”

A 20th anniversary reissue of the band’s 2001 third studio album, The Invisible Band, came out last December via Craft. Healy adds: “To support the reissue of The Invisible Band on vinyl on its 20th birthday we are excited to bring it all back home…well, home to where the album was recorded, to the U.S. It’s been such a long time since we toured America. We cannot wait to get out there and play the album live.”

Travis’ most recent studio album, 10 Songs, came out in 2020 via BMG.

Listen to our interview with Healy from the first season of our Under the Radar podcast.

Travis 2022 U.S. Tour Dates:

Fri Nov 04 - San Francisco, CA - Fillmore

Sat Nov 05 - Los Angeles, CA - Theatre at The Ace

Mon Nov 07 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Tue Nov 08 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

Wed Nov 09 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.