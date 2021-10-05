Travis Announce “The Invisible Band” Reissue and New Tour, Share New Song “Swing”
20th Anniversary Reissue of The Invisible Band Due Out December 3 via Craft
Travis have announced a 20th anniversary reissue of their third studio album, The Invisible Band. The reissue, which features the original album remastered by Grammy Award-winning engineer Emily Lazar, includes unreleased demos, live sessions, and alternate takes. The band has shared a new song from the reissue titled “Swing,” an early working version of their hit “Sing.” They have also announced a new tour set for 2022. The reissue will be out on December 3 via Craft. Check out the new song, album tracklist, and list of tour dates below.
Frontman Fran Healy states in a press release: “The Invisible Band is 20! I hadn’t listened to the whole album for a while. It’s a lovely piece of work from the big singles like ‘Sing’ and ‘Flowers in the Window’ to ‘Afterglow’ and ‘Last Train.’ It sounds great at 20! We’re also taking it on the road. We’re really looking forward to playing live again.”
Guitarist Andy Dunlop adds: “Making the first post-success album is never going to be easy. Suddenly pressures and expectations sit on the shoulders of an already creatively challenging process. But things shouldn’t be easy, and all the best things very rarely are.”
Healy also speaks a bit about the upcoming tour: “To support the re-issue of The Invisible Band on vinyl on its 20th birthday we are bringing it all back home…well, home to where the album was recorded, with a tour of the US. It’s been such a long time since we toured America. We cannot wait to get out there and play the album live. I was asked the other day what the gig would be like. I said ‘Imagine taking your album out and placing it on the turntable and suddenly all the lights go out and the wall of your living room opens up, and there is Travis, playing it live, for you, with beautiful lights and stories and then once we play the album we throw in a bunch of hits. Then the wall closes and you think damn, I burnt my dinner.’ Like I said, we can’t wait. The pandemic has been hard for all musicians so this will be a tour to remember.”
The reissue will be available in a limited-edition box set, which features 2 CDs, 2 180-gram heavyweight ultra-clear vinyl LPs, and a book featuring photography, handwritten lyrics, and essays from the band.
Travis’ most recent album, 10 Songs, came out last year via BMG.
Listen to our interview with Healy from the first season of our Under the Radar podcast.
The Invisible Band (20th Anniversary Reissue) Tracklist:
Original Album (2021 Remaster)
1. Sing
2. Dear Diary
3. Side
4. Pipe Dreams
5. Flowers In the Window
6. The Cage
7. Safe
8. Follow The Light
9. Last Train
10. Afterglow
11. Indefinitely
12. The Humpty Dumpty Love Song
B-Sides & Bonus Tracks
1. Ring Out The Bell
2. Killer Queen
3. You Don’t Know What I’m Like
4. Beautiful
5. Driftwood (Live at Barrowlands)
6. All The Young Dudes (Live at Barrowlands)
7. You’re A Big Girl Now
8. Ancient Train
9. Here Comes The Sun (Live)
10. A Little Bit Of Soul
11. Central Station
12. No Cigar
13. Swing *
14. Flowers In The Window (Acoustic) *
15. Dear Diary (Demo) *
16. Last Train (Demo) *
17. Sing (Live on BBC) *
18. Flowers In The Window (Live on BBC) *
[*previously unreleased]
Travis 2022 US Tour Dates
04/05 Dallas, TX - Majestic
04/06 Austin, TX – ACL Live @ Moody Theatre
04/08 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
04/09 Los Angeles, CA – The Orpheum Theatre
04/10 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
04/12 Seattle, WA - Neptune
04/15 Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre
04/16 Chicago, IL – Park West
04/18 Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
04/20 Boston, MA – The Orpheum Theatre
04/21 New York City, NY – Terminal 5
04/22 Philadelphia, PA - Keswick
04/23 Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre
04/25 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
04/26 Indianapolis, IN – Old National Centre
2022 UK Tour Dates
05/10 Cambridge Corn Exchange
05/11 Leeds O2 Academy
05/12 Bath Forum
05/14 Stoke Victoria Hall
05/15 Birmingham Symphony Hall
05/17 Manchester Albert Hall
05/18 Bournemouth O2 Academy
05/20 London Roundhouse
05/21 Newcastle O2 City Hall
05/22 Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
