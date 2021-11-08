News

Travis Scott Announces Refunds For 2021 Astroworld Festival Amidst Incoming Lawsuits Scott, Live Nation, NRG Stadium, and Drake Among Those Cited





Travis Scott has announced that all 2021 Astroworld Festival ticket buyers will receive refunds in light of the tragedy that took place this past Friday (Nov. 5), in which eight were killed and dozens more were injured during a massive crowd surge as Scott was performing in his hometown of Houston, Texas. Many are holding him accountable for the tragedy, with lawsuits coming in over the weekend from concert attendees.

According to Billboard, concertgoer Manuel Souza has sued Scott, Live Nation, organizing company ScoreMore, and Astroworld affiliate companies such as Scott’s own label, Cactus Jack, for $1 million in damages, citing negligence and referring to the incident as a “predictable and preventable tragedy.”

Another lawsuit filed yesterday comes from Texas attorney Thomas J. Henry, who is citing Scott, Live Nation, NRG Stadium, and rapper Drake, as he was a featured performer at the festival while the incident was taking place. Attorneys representing several other concertgoers have already filed lawsuits, with more likely to come in the near future.

Several video clips depicting various moments of the incident are surfacing online. One shows Scott acknowledging an ambulance escorting hurt concertgoers before continuing to perform. After posting a public statement on Saturday (Nov. 6) expressing his distress over the situation, Scott has pulled out of his upcoming appearance at Day N Vegas Festival this weekend on account of being “too distraught to play.” He would later go on to state that he will cover all funeral costs for the families of the deceased, also offering a month of free therapy to those affected by the ordeal as well.

