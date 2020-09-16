News

Travis Share Lyric Video For New Song “All Fall Down” 10 Songs Due Out October via BMG





Travis are releasing a new album, 10 Songs, on October 9 on BMG. Now they have shared another song from it, “All Fall Down,” via a lyric a video directed by frontman Fran Healy. Watch and listen below.

Healy had this to say about the video in a press release: “In the spirit of Tony Hart, the beloved British children’s TV presenter I grew up with, I shot this stop motion birds eye view lyric video to another of our 10 Songs, ‘All Fall Down.’ Originally I thought it would be cool to make a book which I could film someone turning the pages to but then realized it would make a more interesting video to film the book being created.”

10 Songs is the band’s first in almost four years, the follow-up to 2016’s Everything At Once. Previously, the band has shared “Valentine” (which was one of our Songs of the Week) along with, “A Ghost” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week). Then the band shared “The Only Thing,” a duet with The Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs (which again made our Songs of the Week list).

Travis made a splash in the late 1990s with a pair of well-received albums—1997’s Good Feeling and 1999’s Nigel Godrich-produced sophomore album, The Man Who—but they never really went away, releasing six more albums this century.

10 Songs is the band’s ninth studio album. Healy co-produced the album with Robin Baynton (Coldplay, Florence & The Machine) and it was recorded at RAK Studios in late 2019 and early 2020. The album features synth work from Grandaddy’s Jason Lytle and lap steel from Greg Leisz (Beck, Bruce Springsteen).

A previous press release described the album as such: “10 Songs is an album about the way life comes at love and what love does to weather those challenges. It’s grown-up. There’s sizzling synergy in abundance, and many of it’s songs benefit from the almost psychic sense of mutual attunement that comes from being in a band whose line-up hasn’t changed in its entire collective lifetime.”

The band’s full lineup is Fran Healy (guitar/vox), Andy Dunlop (guitar), Dougie Payne (bass), and Neil Primrose (drums).

