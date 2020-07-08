Travis Share New Song “Valentine”

News

Scottish rockers Travis are releasing a new album, 10 Songs, on October 9 via BMG. Now they have shared another song from it, “Valentine.” Frontman Fran Healy had this to say about it in a press release: “‘Valentine’ was recorded as a predominately live performance in December 2019 at Rak studios in London. It’s the closest Travis have gotten sonically to our debut album, Good Feeling. Alex Harvey-esque.” Listen below.

Previously Travis shared the album’s first single, “A Ghost,” via a video for the track created while under quarantine by Healy and his 14-year-old son Clay. “A Ghost” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Travis made a splash in the late 1990s with a pair of well-received albums—1997’s Good Feeling and 1999’s Nigel Godrich-produced sophomore album, The Man Who—but they never really went away, releasing six more albums this century.

10 Songs is the band’s first album in four years, the follow-up to 2016’s Everything At Once, and is also the band’s ninth studio album. Healy co-produced the album with Robin Baynton (Coldplay, Florence & The Machine) and it was recorded at RAK Studios in late 2019 and early 2020. The album features synth work from Grandaddy’s Jason Lytle, lap steel from Greg Leisz (Beck, Bruce Springsteen), and guest vocals from Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles on “The Only Thing.”

A previous press release described the album as such: “10 Songs is an album about the way life comes at love and what love does to weather those challenges. It’s grown-up. There’s sizzling synergy in abundance, and many of it’s songs benefit from the almost psychic sense of mutual attunement that comes from being in a band whose line-up hasn’t changed in its entire collective lifetime.”

The band’s full lineup is Fran Healy (guitar/vox), Andy Dunlop (guitar), Dougie Payne (bass), and Neil Primrose (drums).

