Trentemøller Shares Video for New Single “All Too Soon” Memoria Due Out February 11, 2022 via In My Room

Photography by Sofie Nørregaard



Danish electronic producer Trentemøller (aka Anders Trentemøller) has shared a video for his new single “All Too Soon.” The dreamy song features vocals from Lisbet Fritze and will be featured on Trentemøller’s forthcoming sixth studio album, Memoria, due out on February 11, 2022 via In My Room. Watch the Fryd Frydendahl directed video below.

Upon announcement of the new album last month, Trentemøller shared the song “In the Gloaming,” which also featured Lisbet Fritze and was one of our Songs of the Week.

Memoria is the follow-up to 2019’s Obverse, which featured Rachel Goswell of Slowdive and Jenny Lee Linberg (aka jennylee) of Warpaint.

Also read our 2016 interview with Trentemøller.

