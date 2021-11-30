 Trentemøller Shares Video for New Single “Dead or Alive” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, November 30th, 2021  
Subscribe

Trentemøller Shares Video for New Single “Dead or Alive”

Memoria Due Out February 11, 2022 via In My Room

Nov 29, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Sofie Nørregaard
Bookmark and Share


Danish electronic producer Trentemøller (aka Anders Trentemøller) has shared a video for his new single “Dead or Alive.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming sixth studio album, Memoria, which will be out on February 11, 2022 via In My Room. Watch the Fryd Frydendahl-directed video below.

Previously released songs from the upcoming album are “In the Gloaming,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, and “All Too Soon.”

Memoria is the follow-up to 2019’s Obverse, which featured Rachel Goswell of Slowdive and Jenny Lee Linberg (aka jennylee) of Warpaint. Memoria features Lisbet Fritze, who performs all vocals on the album.

Also read our 2016 interview with Trentemøller.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent