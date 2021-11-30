Trentemøller Shares Video for New Single “Dead or Alive”
Memoria Due Out February 11, 2022 via In My Room
Nov 29, 2021
Photography by Sofie Nørregaard
Danish electronic producer Trentemøller (aka Anders Trentemøller) has shared a video for his new single “Dead or Alive.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming sixth studio album, Memoria, which will be out on February 11, 2022 via In My Room. Watch the Fryd Frydendahl-directed video below.
Previously released songs from the upcoming album are “In the Gloaming,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, and “All Too Soon.”
Memoria is the follow-up to 2019’s Obverse, which featured Rachel Goswell of Slowdive and Jenny Lee Linberg (aka jennylee) of Warpaint. Memoria features Lisbet Fritze, who performs all vocals on the album.
Also read our 2016 interview with Trentemøller.
