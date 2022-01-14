Trentemøller Shares Video for New Single “No More Kissing in the Rain”
Memoria Due Out February 11 via In My Room
Danish electronic producer Trentemøller (aka Anders Trentemøller) has shared a video for his new single “No More Kissing in the Rain.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming sixth studio album, Memoria, which will be out on February 11 via In My Room. Watch the Fryd Frydendahl-directed video below.
Previously released songs from the upcoming album are “In the Gloaming,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “All Too Soon,” and “Dead or Alive,” also one of our Songs of the Week.
Memoria is the follow-up to 2019’s Obverse, which featured Rachel Goswell of Slowdive and Jenny Lee Linberg (aka jennylee) of Warpaint. Memoria features Lisbet Fritze, who performs all vocals on the album.
Also read our 2016 interview with Trentemøller.
