Tricky Announces New Album, Shares Video For New Song "Fall Please" Fall to Pieces Due Out September 4 via False Idols





Trip hop legend Tricky had announced his 14th studio album, Fall to Pieces, and shared its lead single, “Fall Please,” via a video for the new song. Fall to Pieces is due out September 4 on his own False Idols label. Watch the “Fall Please” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

With additional vocals from Polish singer Marta Złakowska, “Fall Please” is as groovy as can be. The hypnotic mid-tempo club song never falters in swagger. “Fall please/for you/fall please/want to,” Złakowska sings.

According to a press release, Tricky believes the new track is unlike anything he’s ever done before. “With most of my stuff, there’s nothing else like it around,” he says. “But with ‘Fall Please’ I’ve managed to do something I’ve never been able to before, which is that everyone can feel it—even people who don’t know my music. It’s my version of pop music, the closest I’ve got to making pop.”

Recorded in his studio in Berlin in 2019, Fall to Pieces will be the first LP he's released since the death of his daughter Mazy, who took her own life in May of 2019. Previously he dropped the 20,20 EP and put out an acclaimed autobiography, Hell Is Round The Corner, but the new LP is darker than anything he’s ever done before. Yet, it’s still danceable. This perhaps comes from his fluctuating emotions of grief and acceptance, which, eventually, led to a newfound strength.

“You've gotta fucking get up and fight,” he says in a press release. “Right now I'm in fight mode. And I feel really good. I do.”

Fall to Pieces Tracklist:

1.Thinking Of

2. Close Now

3. Running Off

4. I’m In the Doorway

5. Hate This Pain

6. Chills Me to the Bone

7. Fall Please

8. Take Me Shopping

9. Like a Stone

10. Throws Me Around

11. Vietnam



