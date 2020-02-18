News

All





Tricky Announces New EP, Shares New Song “Lonely Dancer” (Feat. Anika) 20, 20 EP Due Out March 6 via False Idols





Trip-hop pioneer Tricky has announced a new EP, 20, 20, and shared its first single, "Lonely Dancer," which features vocals from Berlin-based musician Anika. It's a chilled out down-tempo track. 20, 20 is due out March 6 via Tricky's own False Idols label. Check out "Lonely Dancer" below, followed by the EP's tracklist and Tricky's upcoming tour dates. Above is the EP's cover art.

Read our 2017 interview with Tricky.

20, 20 EP Tracklist:

1.Hate This Pain (feat. Marta)

2. Lonely Dancer (feat. Anika)

3. M

Tricky Tour Dates:

April 22 - Warsaw, PL - Niebo

April 23 - Krakow, PL - Kwadrat Klub Studencki

April 24 - Wroclaw, PL - Zaklete Rewiry

April 26 - Budapest, HU - A38 Ship

April 27 - Zagreb, HR - Mochvara

April 28 - Rijeka, HR - Pogon Koolture

April 29 - Belgrade, SRB - Dom Omladine

May 1 - Cluj-Napoca - RO - /FORM

May 2 - Bucharest, RO - Quantic Club

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.