Tricky Announces New EP, Shares New Song “Lonely Dancer” (Feat. Anika)
20, 20 EP Due Out March 6 via False Idols
Trip-hop pioneer Tricky has announced a new EP, 20, 20, and shared its first single, "Lonely Dancer," which features vocals from Berlin-based musician Anika. It's a chilled out down-tempo track. 20, 20 is due out March 6 via Tricky's own False Idols label. Check out "Lonely Dancer" below, followed by the EP's tracklist and Tricky's upcoming tour dates. Above is the EP's cover art.
Read our 2017 interview with Tricky.
20, 20 EP Tracklist:
1.Hate This Pain (feat. Marta)
2. Lonely Dancer (feat. Anika)
3. M
Tricky Tour Dates:
April 22 - Warsaw, PL - Niebo
April 23 - Krakow, PL - Kwadrat Klub Studencki
April 24 - Wroclaw, PL - Zaklete Rewiry
April 26 - Budapest, HU - A38 Ship
April 27 - Zagreb, HR - Mochvara
April 28 - Rijeka, HR - Pogon Koolture
April 29 - Belgrade, SRB - Dom Omladine
May 1 - Cluj-Napoca - RO - /FORM
May 2 - Bucharest, RO - Quantic Club
