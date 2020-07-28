News

Tricky Shares New Song “Thinking Of” (Feat. Marta) and Announces 2021 Tour Dates Fall to Pieces Due Out September 4 via False Idols





Trip hop legend Tricky is releasing his 14th studio album, Fall to Pieces, on September 4 via his own False Idols label. Now he has shared another song from it, “Thinking Of.” It features vocals from Polish singer Marta Złakowska, who Tricky discovered on a tour of Poland when he had to scramble to find a replacement vocalist and the local promoter suggested Złakowska, who worked at a nearby bar. “Yeah, I can tell when someone is humble and down to earth. Marta doesn't care about being famous, she just wants to sing,” Tricky says in a press release. Listen to “Thinking Of” below. He’s also announcd some 2021 European tour dates, which are below too.

Previously Tricky shared Fall to Pieces’ lead single, “Fall Please,” via a video for the new song.

Recorded in his studio in Berlin in 2019, Fall to Pieces will be the first LP he's released since the death of his daughter Mazy, who took her own life in May of 2019. Previously he dropped the 20,20 EP and put out an acclaimed autobiography, Hell Is Round The Corner, but the new LP is darker than anything he’s ever done before. Yet, it’s still danceable. This perhaps comes from his fluctuating emotions of grief and acceptance, which, eventually, led to a newfound strength.

“You've gotta fucking get up and fight,” he said in a previous press release. “Right now I'm in fight mode. And I feel really good. I do.”

Tricky 2021 Tour Dates:

Feb. 2 - Copenhagen, DEN @ Hotel Cecil (SOLD OUT)

Feb. 3 - Oslo, NOR @ Parkteatret

Feb. 6 - Hamburg, GER @ Elbphilharmonie

Feb. 8 - Cologne, GER @ Gebäude 9

Feb. 9 - Berlin, GER @ Metropol

Feb. 16 - Warsaw, POL @ Praga Centrum

Feb. 17 - Poznan, POL @ TAMA

Feb. 18 - Krakow, POL @ Kwadrat

Feb. 19 - Cluj-Napoca, ROM @ Form Space

Feb. 20 - Bucharest, ROM @ Quantic Club Outdoors

Feb. 23 - Belgrade, SER @ Dom Omladine

Feb. 24 - Zagreb, CROA @ Močvara

Feb. 26 - Budapest, HUNG @ A38

Feb. 27 - Milan, ITA @ Magazzini Generali

March 1 - Amsterdam, NETH @ Paradiso

March 3 - Bordeaux, FRA @ Le Rocher De Palmer

March 9 - Paris, FRA @ Le Trianon

March 10 - Strasbourg, FRA @ La Laiterie (Club)

March 12 - Lyon, FRA @ Ninkasi Kafé

March 13 - Tourcoing, FRA @ Le Grand Mix

March 14 - Brussels, BEL @ Botanique Orangerie

March 16 - Manchester, UK @ 02 Ritz

March 17 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton

March 23 - Helsinki, FIN @ Ääniwalli

March 24 - St. Petersburg, Russia @ Kosmonavt

March 26 - Yekaterinburg, Russia @Fabrika

March 28 - Moscow, Russia @ GlavClub

March 29 - Minsk, Belarus @ Re:Public Club

March 30 - Kiev, Ukraine @ Atlas

