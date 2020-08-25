Tricky Shares Video for New Song “I’m In the Doorway” (Feat. Oh Land)
Fall To Pieces Album Out September 4 via False Idols
Trip hop legend Tricky has shared another new single, “I’m In the Doorway,” from his upcoming record Fall to Pieces, out on his own False Idols label on September 4. The track features Danish singer Oh Land. Check out the video for the track and his 2021 tour dates below.
In a press release Tricky has this to say: “With most of my stuff, there's nothing else like it around. But with ‘Fall Please’ and ‘I’m In the Doorway,’ it's my version of pop music, the closest I've got to making pop.”
Previously Tricky shared the album’s first two singles: “Fall Please” and “Thinking Of.”
Fall to Pieces was recorded in a few months at the end of 2019 in Tricky’s Berlin studio. It will be the first LP he's released since the death of his daughter Mazy, who took her own life in May of 2019. Previously he dropped the 20,20 EP and put out an acclaimed autobiography, Hell Is Round the Corner, but the new LP is darker than anything he’s ever done before.
“You've gotta fucking get up and fight,” he said in a previous press release. “Right now I'm in fight mode. And I feel really good. I do.”
Tricky 2021 Tour Dates:
Feb. 2 - Copenhagen, DEN @ Hotel Cecil (SOLD OUT)
Feb. 3 - Oslo, NOR @ Parkteatret
Feb. 6 - Hamburg, GER @ Elbphilharmonie
Feb. 8 - Cologne, GER @ Gebäude 9
Feb. 9 - Berlin, GER @ Metropol
Feb. 16 - Warsaw, POL @ Praga Centrum
Feb. 17 - Poznan, POL @ TAMA
Feb. 18 - Krakow, POL @ Kwadrat
Feb. 19 - Cluj-Napoca, ROM @ Form Space
Feb. 20 - Bucharest, ROM @ Quantic Club Outdoors
Feb. 23 - Belgrade, SER @ Dom Omladine
Feb. 24 - Zagreb, CROA @ Močvara
Feb. 26 - Budapest, HUNG @ A38
Feb. 27 - Milan, ITA @ Magazzini Generali
March 1 - Amsterdam, NETH @ Paradiso
March 3 - Bordeaux, FRA @ Le Rocher De Palmer
March 9 - Paris, FRA @ Le Trianon
March 10 - Strasbourg, FRA @ La Laiterie (Club)
March 12 - Lyon, FRA @ Ninkasi Kafé
March 13 - Tourcoing, FRA @ Le Grand Mix
March 14 - Brussels, BEL @ Botanique Orangerie
March 16 - Manchester, UK @ 02 Ritz
March 17 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton
March 23 - Helsinki, FIN @ Ääniwalli
March 24 - St. Petersburg, Russia @ Kosmonavt
March 26 - Yekaterinburg, Russia @Fabrika
March 28 - Moscow, Russia @ GlavClub
March 29 - Minsk, Belarus @ Re:Public Club
March 30 - Kiev, Ukraine @ Atlas
