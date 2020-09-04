 Tricky – Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Friday, September 4th, 2020  
Tricky – Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It

Fall to Pieces Out Now via False Idols

Sep 04, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Trip hop legend Tricky has released a new album, Fall to Pieces, today his own False Idols label. Now that it’s out you can stream the whole thing below. Also, today we posted our review of the album and you can read that here.

Previously Tricky shared the album’s first three singles: “Fall Please,” “Thinking Of,” and “I’m In the Doorway” (which features Danish singer Oh Land).

In a previous press release Tricky has this to say: “With most of my stuff, there's nothing else like it around. But with ‘Fall Please’ and ‘I’m In the Doorway,’ it's my version of pop music, the closest I've got to making pop.” 

Fall to Pieces was recorded in a few months at the end of 2019 in Tricky’s Berlin studio. It is the first LP he’s released since the death of his daughter Mazy, who took her own life in May of 2019. The album features vocals from Polish singer Marta Złakowska, who Tricky discovered on a tour of Poland when he had to scramble to find a replacement vocalist and the local promoter suggested Złakowska, who worked at a nearby bar. Previously he dropped the 20,20 EP and put out an acclaimed autobiography, Hell Is Round the Corner, but the new LP is darker than anything he’s ever done before.

“You've gotta fucking get up and fight,” he said in a previous press release. “Right now I'm in fight mode. And I feel really good. I do.” 

Tricky 2021 Tour Dates:

Feb. 2 - Copenhagen, DEN @ Hotel Cecil (SOLD OUT)
Feb. 3 - Oslo, NOR @ Parkteatret 
Feb. 6 - Hamburg, GER @ Elbphilharmonie
Feb. 8  - Cologne, GER @ Gebäude 9
Feb. 9 - Berlin, GER @ Metropol
Feb. 16 - Warsaw, POL @ Praga Centrum
Feb. 17 - Poznan, POL @ TAMA
Feb. 18 - Krakow, POL @ Kwadrat
Feb. 19 - Cluj-Napoca, ROM @ Form Space
Feb. 20 - Bucharest, ROM @ Quantic Club Outdoors
Feb. 23 - Belgrade, SER @ Dom Omladine
Feb. 24 - Zagreb, CROA @ Močvara
Feb. 26 - Budapest, HUNG @ A38
Feb. 27 - Milan, ITA @ Magazzini Generali
March 1 - Amsterdam, NETH @ Paradiso
March 3 - Bordeaux, FRA @ Le Rocher De Palmer 
March 9 - Paris, FRA @ Le Trianon
March 10 - Strasbourg, FRA @ La Laiterie (Club)
March 12 - Lyon, FRA @ Ninkasi Kafé
March 13 - Tourcoing, FRA @ Le Grand Mix
March 14 - Brussels, BEL @ Botanique Orangerie 
March 16 - Manchester, UK @ 02 Ritz 
March 17 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton
March 23 - Helsinki, FIN @ Ääniwalli
March 24 - St. Petersburg, Russia @ Kosmonavt
March 26 - Yekaterinburg, Russia @Fabrika
March 28 - Moscow, Russia @ GlavClub
March 29 - Minsk, Belarus @ Re:Public Club
March 30 - Kiev, Ukraine @ Atlas  

