News

All





Tricky – Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It Fall to Pieces Out Now via False Idols





Trip hop legend Tricky has released a new album, Fall to Pieces, today his own False Idols label. Now that it’s out you can stream the whole thing below. Also, today we posted our review of the album and you can read that here.

Previously Tricky shared the album’s first three singles: “Fall Please,” “Thinking Of,” and “I’m In the Doorway” (which features Danish singer Oh Land).

In a previous press release Tricky has this to say: “With most of my stuff, there's nothing else like it around. But with ‘Fall Please’ and ‘I’m In the Doorway,’ it's my version of pop music, the closest I've got to making pop.”

Fall to Pieces was recorded in a few months at the end of 2019 in Tricky’s Berlin studio. It is the first LP he’s released since the death of his daughter Mazy, who took her own life in May of 2019. The album features vocals from Polish singer Marta Złakowska, who Tricky discovered on a tour of Poland when he had to scramble to find a replacement vocalist and the local promoter suggested Złakowska, who worked at a nearby bar. Previously he dropped the 20,20 EP and put out an acclaimed autobiography, Hell Is Round the Corner, but the new LP is darker than anything he’s ever done before.

“You've gotta fucking get up and fight,” he said in a previous press release. “Right now I'm in fight mode. And I feel really good. I do.”

Tricky 2021 Tour Dates:

Feb. 2 - Copenhagen, DEN @ Hotel Cecil (SOLD OUT)

Feb. 3 - Oslo, NOR @ Parkteatret

Feb. 6 - Hamburg, GER @ Elbphilharmonie

Feb. 8 - Cologne, GER @ Gebäude 9

Feb. 9 - Berlin, GER @ Metropol

Feb. 16 - Warsaw, POL @ Praga Centrum

Feb. 17 - Poznan, POL @ TAMA

Feb. 18 - Krakow, POL @ Kwadrat

Feb. 19 - Cluj-Napoca, ROM @ Form Space

Feb. 20 - Bucharest, ROM @ Quantic Club Outdoors

Feb. 23 - Belgrade, SER @ Dom Omladine

Feb. 24 - Zagreb, CROA @ Močvara

Feb. 26 - Budapest, HUNG @ A38

Feb. 27 - Milan, ITA @ Magazzini Generali

March 1 - Amsterdam, NETH @ Paradiso

March 3 - Bordeaux, FRA @ Le Rocher De Palmer

March 9 - Paris, FRA @ Le Trianon

March 10 - Strasbourg, FRA @ La Laiterie (Club)

March 12 - Lyon, FRA @ Ninkasi Kafé

March 13 - Tourcoing, FRA @ Le Grand Mix

March 14 - Brussels, BEL @ Botanique Orangerie

March 16 - Manchester, UK @ 02 Ritz

March 17 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton

March 23 - Helsinki, FIN @ Ääniwalli

March 24 - St. Petersburg, Russia @ Kosmonavt

March 26 - Yekaterinburg, Russia @Fabrika

March 28 - Moscow, Russia @ GlavClub

March 29 - Minsk, Belarus @ Re:Public Club

March 30 - Kiev, Ukraine @ Atlas

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.