Tropical Fuck Storm Announce Maxi-Single Cassette, Share Video for Cover of The Stooges’ “Ann”
Moonburn Due Out August 26 via Joyful Noise
Aug 01, 2022
Photography by Stephen Boxshall
Tropical Fuck Storm have announced the release of a maxi-single cassette entitled Moonburn, which will be out on August 26 via Joyful Noise. Side A of the cassette will feature the original song and title track “Moonburn,” and Side B will feature an acoustic version of their song “Aspirin (Slight Return)” along with a cover of “Ann” by The Stooges, the latter of which the band has shared a video for today. View the video along with the cover art for Moonburn below.
In 2021, Tropical Fuck Storm released the album Deep States. Read our interview with frontman Gareth Liddiard here.
