News

All





Tune-Yards Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “hold yourself.” sketchy. Due Out March 26 via 4AD

Photography by Pooneh Ghana



Tune-Yards (Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner) have announced a new album, sketchy., and shared a new song, “hold yourself.,” via a video for the single. Sketchy. is due out March 26 via 4AD. Basa Studio directed the “hold yourself.” video. Check out “hold yourself.” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Sketchy. includes “nowhere, man,” a new song the band shared last September, which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Garbus had this to say about “hold yourself.” in a press release: “This song is about feeling really betrayed, by my parents’ generation, and at the same time, really seeing how we are betraying the future.”

Garbus says their goal with sketchy. was to make something joyous and colorful. “I started remembering that people come to us to be entertained, to move, to feel joy. And together, I think, we can wake up,” she says.

Tune-Yards’ last album was 2018’s I can feel you creep into my private life.

Read our interview with Tune-Yards on I can feel you creep into my private life.

sketchy. Tracklist:

1. nowhere, man

2. make it right.

3. hypnotized

4. homewrecker

5. silence pt. 1 (when we say “we”)

6. silence pt. 2 (who is “we”?)

7. hold yourself.

8. sometime

9. under your lip

10. my neighbor

11. be not afraid.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.