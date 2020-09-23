Tune-Yards Share Video for New Song “nowhere, man”

News

Tune-Yards (Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner) have shared a brand new song, “nowhere, man,” via a video for it. The video was shot in the duo’s garage and also features stop-motion animation by Japhy Riddle and Callie Day. A press release says the song’s title purposefully references the song by The Beatles and that the song “is a referendum on how far society has or has not come based on whose stories are told, celebrated and elevated.” Watch the video below.

Garbus had this to say in a press release: “The song and the video for ‘nowhere, man’ were created under conditions of feeling squeezed and pushed to the brink—relatively, of course. I wanted to ask, ‘How loudly do I have to shout and sing before I'm heard?’ And the video asks, too, ‘What am I not hearing?’ We hope the music brings energy and a strong wind of encouragement to those who are shouting and singing loudly for justice right now.”

Tune-Yards’ last album was 2018’s I can feel you creep into my private life.

Read our interview with Tune-Yards on I can feel you creep into my private life.

