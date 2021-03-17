Tune-Yards Cover The Breeders and Helado Negro Covers Deerhunter for 4AD’s 40th Anniversary Album

News

Legendary UK label 4AD are celebrating their 40th anniversary (which was technically last year) with Bills & Aches & Blues, a new compilation album in which current artists on the label cover songs by other artists on the label. The whole album is due out April 2, but they are also releasing it each vinyl side (or five tracks) at a time and today we get Tune-Yards covering The Breeders’ “Cannonball,” Helado Negro covering Deerhunter’s “Futurism,” Spencer covering Grimes’ “Genesis,” Efterklang covering Piano Magic’s “Postal,” and Bing and Ruth covering Pixies’ “Gigantic.” Listen to all the covers below.

Previously 4AD shared the first five songs of the compilation, which featurd covers from Tkay Maidza (performing “Where Is My Mind?” by Pixies), U.S. Girls (“Junkyard” by The Birthday Party), Aldous Harding (“Revival” by Deerhunter), The Breeders (“Dirt Eaters” by His Name is Alive), and new signing Maria Somerville (“Seabird” by Air Miami).

Bills & Aches & Blues will be available digitally on April 2, and will receive a vinyl/CD release on June 23. A deluxe vinyl boxset will also be available later this year. The first 12 months’ profits from the album will be donated to The Harmony Project, a Los Angeles-based after-school program for children from communities and schools that lack equitable access to studying the arts or music.





Bills & Aches & Blues Tracklist:

1. Tkay Maidza: Where Is My Mind? (Pixies)

2. U.S. Girls: Junkyard (The Birthday Party)

3. Aldous Harding: Revival (Deerhunter)

4. The Breeders: Dirt Eaters (His Name Is Alive)

5. Maria Somerville: Seabird (Air Miami)

6. Tune-Yards: Cannonball (The Breeders)

7. Spencer.: Genesis (Grimes)

8. Helado Negro: Futurism (Deerhunter)

9. Efterklang Postal: (Piano Magic)

10. Bing and Ruth: Gigantic (Pixies)

11. Future Islands: The Moon Is Blue (Colourbox)

12. Jenny Hval: Sunbathing (Lush)

13. Dry Cleaning: Oblivion (Grimes)

14. Bradford Cox: Mountain Battles (Breeders)

15. SOHN: Song To The Siren (Tim Buckley)

16. Becky and The Birds: The Wolves Act I and II (Bon Iver)

17. Ex:Re: Misery Is a Butterfly (Blonde Redhead)

18. Big Thief: Off You (The Breeders)

