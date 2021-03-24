Tune-Yards Share Video for New Song “hypnotized”
sketchy. Due Out This Friday on 4AD
Mar 24, 2021
Photography by Pooneh Ghana
Tune-Yards (Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner) are releasing a new album, sketchy., this Friday via 4AD. Now they have officially shared another song from it, “hypnotized,” via a clever video featuring the camera attached to a model train as it travels a path that goes by various video screens featuring Garbus singing the song. “Hypnotized” was premiered last week when the band performed it on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with the aid of puppets. Check out the Tee Ken Ng-directed video below.
Previously released songs from sketchy. are “nowhere, man” (which was one of our Songs of the Week) and “hold yourself.” (another one of our Songs of the Week). Last month the band also performed “hold yourself.” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.
Last week, 4AD shared a Tune-Yards cover of The Breeders’ “Cannonball” as a part of their upcoming 40th anniversary covers compilation album, Bills & Aches & Blues.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- beabadoobee Announces New EP, Shares Video for New Song “Last Day on Earth” (News) — beabadoobee, The 1975
- Small Black Share New Song “Driftwood Fire” (News) — Small Black
- Tune-Yards Share Video for New Song “hypnotized” (News) — Tune-Yards
- Watch Middle Kids Perform “Today We’re The Greatest” and Be Interviewed on “James Corden” (News) — Middle Kids, James Corden
- John Grant Announces New Album, Shares Video for Title Track “Boy from Michigan” (News) — John Grant, Cate Le Bon
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.