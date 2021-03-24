News

Tune-Yards Share Video for New Song “hypnotized” sketchy. Due Out This Friday on 4AD

Photography by Pooneh Ghana



Tune-Yards (Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner) are releasing a new album, sketchy., this Friday via 4AD. Now they have officially shared another song from it, “hypnotized,” via a clever video featuring the camera attached to a model train as it travels a path that goes by various video screens featuring Garbus singing the song. “Hypnotized” was premiered last week when the band performed it on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with the aid of puppets. Check out the Tee Ken Ng-directed video below.

Previously released songs from sketchy. are “nowhere, man” (which was one of our Songs of the Week) and “hold yourself.” (another one of our Songs of the Week). Last month the band also performed “hold yourself.” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Last week, 4AD shared a Tune-Yards cover of The Breeders’ “Cannonball” as a part of their upcoming 40th anniversary covers compilation album, Bills & Aches & Blues.

