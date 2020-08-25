News

All





Tunng Announce New Album and Podcast Series, Share “A Million Colours” DEAD CLUB Album Out November 6 via Full Time Hobby, Podcast Out September 1





Tunng have announced a big new project called DEAD CLUB which will be an album, a podcast, and a conversation on death and grief. Today they’ve shared their first single from the project, “A Million Colours,” accompanied by an animated video directed by Sam Steer. Check it out below.

DEAD CLUB the album will be released November 6 via Full Time Hobby, while DEAD CLUB the podcast will be available September 1 with the first episode featuring Max Porter. According to the band in a press release, his novel Grief is The Thing with Feathers “was the catalyst for the entire project.”

Tunng says in a press release: “The inspiration for the DEAD CLUB project started around the time of [our] sixth album, 2018’s Songs You Make at Night, when Genders found Porter’s novel Grief is The Thing with Feathers, and was struck by its power. He shared this with the rest of the band and for the next six months they discussed the subject at length. ‘And somehow we ended up talking about it, and it became an idea,’ he says. ‘We thought maybe we could make this into a project.’ ‘And it is a project,’ says the band’s Mike Lindsay. ‘It’s not even just a record, it’s a discussion, it’s a podcast series, it’s poetry, it’s short stories, it’s an examination.’

The band’s Becky Jacobs and Sam Genders produced the podcast, which speaks to “those who work in the field of death: philosophers, scientists, frontline workers, and beyond.”

Previously, Tunng released Songs You Make At Night, in 2018 via Full Time Hobby. It was the first album with the original lineup (including founding members Sam Genders and Mike Lindsay) since 2007’s Good Arrows. Its lead single “ABOP” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.