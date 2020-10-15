News

All





Tunng Share New Song “Scared to Death” and Announce Livestream Q&A DEAD CLUB Due Out November 6 via Full Time Hobby; New Podcast Episode Also Shared





Tunng are releasing a new album, DEAD CLUB, on November 6 via Full Time Hobby. It’s a concept album about death and grief that’s also tied to a podcast of the same name. Now they have shared the album’s third and final single, “Scared to Death.” They have also shared episode 7 of the podcast, which features Swiss-born British philosopher and author Alain de Botton. Listen to the song and podcast episode below (as well as some other episodes of the podcast we haven’t previously posted).

Tunng’s Sam Genders had this to say about “Scared to Death” in a press release:

“It's inspired by my relationship to life, death, fear and acceptance and how my relationship to those four things has shifted in recent years, and especially since we began this project. On one hand I'm hugely drawn to rational thought and scientific knowledge as a way to solve problems and navigate life. On the other hand, I only seem to make real progress when I accept how little I know and really embrace that unknowing.

“Maybe the unknowing helps me deal with life's contradictions?

“I'm unafraid of being dead but afraid to die.

“Life scares the crap out of me and yet I love life so much.

“Trying to make intellectual sense of the huge range of positive and negative feelings I have about life and death doesn't always seem possible. Accepting the flow of experience however, without trying to understand it, does sometimes seem to work for me and make it all more manageable.”

Tunng have also announced a livestream Q&A event for November 6. Details and tickets are here.

Previously Tunng shared the album’s first single, “A Million Colours,” accompanied by an animated video. “A Million Colours” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Death is the New Sex,” which also made our Songs of the Week list.

The first episode of the DEAD CLUB podcast featured Max Porter. According to the band in a previous press release, his novel Grief is The Thing with Feathers “was the catalyst for the entire project.”

The band’s Becky Jacobs and Sam Genders produced the podcast, which speaks to “those who work in the field of death: philosophers, scientists, frontline workers, and beyond.”

Previously, Tunng released Songs You Make At Night, in 2018 via Full Time Hobby. It was the first album with the original lineup (including founding members Sam Genders and Mike Lindsay) since 2007’s Good Arrows. Its lead single “ABOP” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.