TV Priest Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Bury Me In My Shoes” My Other People Due Out June 17 via Sub Pop

Photography by Hollie Fernando



English rock band TV Priest have announced the release of a new album, My Other People, which will be out on June 17 via Sub Pop. They have also shared a video for a new single from the album, “Bury Me In My Shoes.” View the video, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art, below.

In a press release, frontman Charlie Drinkwater states: “My Other People is a more ‘open’ set of songs, both musically and in our themes; in the process of writing we found ourselves talking about things other than anger or aggression. We wanted to discuss love, loss and joy too. It’s a record about personal disintegration and destruction, but also rebuilding again after this.

“It’s also heavily rooted in place, the music being a very direct response to Britain and England in 2021, but in a more abstract and textural sense. A muddy field viewed from a train window between cities, a patch of wild flowers growing next to a motorway, sticky carpets in a suburban flat roof pub, pissing rain on an August bank holiday and the smell of diesel in an out of town supermarket car park. An angry, hopeful, shitty, beautiful island.”

He adds, regarding the new single: “‘Bury Me In My Shoes’ is a hangover of a song. Last year was about reminding ourselves to hang on to good things; to remember you can love and hate in equal measure. That the answers are rarely found by looking backwards. ‘Bury Me’ was written as a response to that general feeling of unease and creeping dread. A feeling you get from bad news on no breakfast.”

Last month, the band shared the album track “One Easy Thing.”

Their debut album, Uppers, came out last year on Sub Pop. They later shared the singles “Lifesize” and “All Things” for Sub Pop Singles Club.

My Other People Tracklist:

1. One Easy Thing

2. Bury Me In My Shoes

3. Limehouse Cut

4. I Have Learnt Nothing

5. It Was Beautiful

6. The Happiest Place On Earth

7. My Other People

8. The Breakers

9. Unraveling

10. It Was A Gift

11. I Am Safe Here

12. Sunland

