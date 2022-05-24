News

TV Priest Share Video for New Single “It Was Beautiful,” Announce New Tour Dates My Other People Due Out June 17 via Sub Pop

Photography by Hollie Fernando



English rock band TV Priest have shared a self-directed video for their new single, “It Was Beautiful.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, My Other People, which will be out on June 17 via Sub Pop. They have also announced new dates for their 2022 tour in support of the album. View the video and the full list of tour dates below.

Vocalist Charlie Drinkwater states in a press release: “‘It Was Beautiful’ is a love song about the past, present, and future. A reminder that love is the most essential thing. The words came fast; it was recorded in a single emotive session, the first song we wrote together after my family had gone through a difficult experience and I think you can hear that in the kind of melancholy euphoria that plays out as the song progresses. In some ways it’s a coda to the whole album; a reminder to guard your hope fiercely.”

Previously released singles from the album are “One Easy Thing,” “Bury Me In My Shoes,” and “Limehouse Cut.”

Their debut album, Uppers, came out last year on Sub Pop. They later shared the singles “Lifesize” and “All Things” for Sub Pop Singles Club.

TV Priest 2022 Tour Dates:

Fri. Jun. 05 - Brittany, FR - Art Rock Festival

Sat. Jun. 06 - Tours, FR - Aucard De Tours

Fri. Jun. 17 - London, UK - Rough Trade East

Mon. Jun. 20 - Brighton, UK - Resident*

Tue. Jun. 21 - Southsea Portsmouth, UK - Pie & Vinyl*

Wed. Jun. 22 - Totnes, UK - Drift*

Thu. Jun. 23 - Leeds, UK - The Vinyl Whistle*

Sun. Jul. 03 - Hyeres, FR - Pointu Festival

Fri. Jul. 22 - Suffolk, UK - Latitude Festival

Sun. Jul. 24 - Sienna, IT - TVSpenta Festival

Tue. Jul.26 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool

Wed. Jul. 27 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA

Fri. Jul. 29 - Montréal, QC - Bar le Ritz PDB

Sat. Jul. 30 - Toronto, ON - Monarch Tavern

Sun. Jul. 31 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

Thu. Aug. 04 - Happy Valley, OR - Pickathon

Fri. Aug. 05 - Happy Valley, OR - Pickathon

Sat. Aug. 06 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret

Sun. Aug. 07 - Seattle, WA - Clock-Out Lounge

Fri. Sep. 03 - Salisbury, UK - End of the Road Festival

Fri. Sep. 09 - Heusden, NL - Misty Fields Festival

Sat. Sep. 17 - Leicester, UK - Wide Eyed Festival

Mon. Oct. 24 - Nijmegen, NL - Merleyn

Tue. Oct. 25 - Groningen, NL - Vera

Tue. Oct. 26 - Rotterdam, NL - Rotown

Fri. Oct. 28 - Amsterdam, NL - London Calling Festival

Sun. Oct. 30 - Bristol, UK - The Louisiana

Mon. Oct. 31 - Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hounds

Tue. Nov. 01 - Dublin, IE - The Workman’s Cellar

Thu. Nov. 03 - Manchester, UK - Yes (Pink Room)

Fri. Nov. 04 - Glasgow, UK - Broadcast

Sat. Nov. 05 - Leeds, UK - Belgrave Music Hall

Mon. Nov. 07 - Cambridge, UK - Portland Arms

Tue. Nov. 08 - Leicester, UK - Firebug Bar

Thu. Nov. 10 - London, UK - Scala

Fri. Nov. 11 - Reading, UK -The Face Bar

Sat. Nov. 12 - Southampton, UK - The Joiners

Sun. Nov. 13 - Brighton, UK - Green Door Store

Tue. Nov. 15 - Paris, FR - TBC

Wed. Nov. 16 - Le Havre, FR - Le Tetris

Fri. Nov. 18 - Nantes, FR - Stereolux

Sat. Nov. 19 - Lille, FR - L’Aeronef

Sun. Nov. 20 - Brussels, BE - Botanique

Tue. Nov. 22 - Zurich, CH - Bogen F

Thu. Nov. 24 - Berlin, DE - Privatvclub

Fri. Nov. 25 - Cologne, DE - Artheater

* Stripped down performances

