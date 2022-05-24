TV Priest Share Video for New Single “It Was Beautiful,” Announce New Tour Dates
My Other People Due Out June 17 via Sub Pop
May 24, 2022
Photography by Hollie Fernando
English rock band TV Priest have shared a self-directed video for their new single, “It Was Beautiful.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, My Other People, which will be out on June 17 via Sub Pop. They have also announced new dates for their 2022 tour in support of the album. View the video and the full list of tour dates below.
Vocalist Charlie Drinkwater states in a press release: “‘It Was Beautiful’ is a love song about the past, present, and future. A reminder that love is the most essential thing. The words came fast; it was recorded in a single emotive session, the first song we wrote together after my family had gone through a difficult experience and I think you can hear that in the kind of melancholy euphoria that plays out as the song progresses. In some ways it’s a coda to the whole album; a reminder to guard your hope fiercely.”
Previously released singles from the album are “One Easy Thing,” “Bury Me In My Shoes,” and “Limehouse Cut.”
Their debut album, Uppers, came out last year on Sub Pop. They later shared the singles “Lifesize” and “All Things” for Sub Pop Singles Club.
TV Priest 2022 Tour Dates:
Fri. Jun. 05 - Brittany, FR - Art Rock Festival
Sat. Jun. 06 - Tours, FR - Aucard De Tours
Fri. Jun. 17 - London, UK - Rough Trade East
Mon. Jun. 20 - Brighton, UK - Resident*
Tue. Jun. 21 - Southsea Portsmouth, UK - Pie & Vinyl*
Wed. Jun. 22 - Totnes, UK - Drift*
Thu. Jun. 23 - Leeds, UK - The Vinyl Whistle*
Sun. Jul. 03 - Hyeres, FR - Pointu Festival
Fri. Jul. 22 - Suffolk, UK - Latitude Festival
Sun. Jul. 24 - Sienna, IT - TVSpenta Festival
Tue. Jul.26 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool
Wed. Jul. 27 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA
Fri. Jul. 29 - Montréal, QC - Bar le Ritz PDB
Sat. Jul. 30 - Toronto, ON - Monarch Tavern
Sun. Jul. 31 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen
Thu. Aug. 04 - Happy Valley, OR - Pickathon
Fri. Aug. 05 - Happy Valley, OR - Pickathon
Sat. Aug. 06 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret
Sun. Aug. 07 - Seattle, WA - Clock-Out Lounge
Fri. Sep. 03 - Salisbury, UK - End of the Road Festival
Fri. Sep. 09 - Heusden, NL - Misty Fields Festival
Sat. Sep. 17 - Leicester, UK - Wide Eyed Festival
Mon. Oct. 24 - Nijmegen, NL - Merleyn
Tue. Oct. 25 - Groningen, NL - Vera
Tue. Oct. 26 - Rotterdam, NL - Rotown
Fri. Oct. 28 - Amsterdam, NL - London Calling Festival
Sun. Oct. 30 - Bristol, UK - The Louisiana
Mon. Oct. 31 - Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hounds
Tue. Nov. 01 - Dublin, IE - The Workman’s Cellar
Thu. Nov. 03 - Manchester, UK - Yes (Pink Room)
Fri. Nov. 04 - Glasgow, UK - Broadcast
Sat. Nov. 05 - Leeds, UK - Belgrave Music Hall
Mon. Nov. 07 - Cambridge, UK - Portland Arms
Tue. Nov. 08 - Leicester, UK - Firebug Bar
Thu. Nov. 10 - London, UK - Scala
Fri. Nov. 11 - Reading, UK -The Face Bar
Sat. Nov. 12 - Southampton, UK - The Joiners
Sun. Nov. 13 - Brighton, UK - Green Door Store
Tue. Nov. 15 - Paris, FR - TBC
Wed. Nov. 16 - Le Havre, FR - Le Tetris
Fri. Nov. 18 - Nantes, FR - Stereolux
Sat. Nov. 19 - Lille, FR - L’Aeronef
Sun. Nov. 20 - Brussels, BE - Botanique
Tue. Nov. 22 - Zurich, CH - Bogen F
Thu. Nov. 24 - Berlin, DE - Privatvclub
Fri. Nov. 25 - Cologne, DE - Artheater
* Stripped down performances
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- The Range Shares New Single “Relegate” (News) — The Range
- Premiere: Chelsea Rose Shares New Single “Fallin” (News) — Chelsea Rose
- Amanda Shires Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Single “Hawk For the Dove” (News) — Amanda Shires
- Dehd Share Video for New Single “Window,” Announce World Tour (News) — Dehd
- Watch Harry Styles Cover Wet Leg’s “Wet Dream” (News) — Harry Styles, Wet Leg
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.