TV Priest Share Video for New Single “Limehouse Cut,” Announce North American Tour Dates My Other People Due Out June 17 via Sub Pop

Photography by Hollie Fernando



English rock band TV Priest have shared a video for their new single, “Limehouse Cut.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, My Other People, which will be out on June 17 via Sub Pop. The band have also announced their first ever North American tour dates. View the Al Redux-directed video for “Limehouse Cut” below, along with a full list of upcoming tour dates for the band.

In a press release, frontman Charlie Drinkwater states: “The song is about a feeling dislocated and displaced in an urban space you once felt you knew and ‘understood,’ however, it’s also a coming to terms with an idea that you never really ‘own‘ somewhere as infinitely regenerative as a city. It’s a bit of a psycho-geographical study, a little bit of pathos at my own mortality and smallness in the great tide of history. We loved the idea of something quite abstract, something that references landscape, feels mesmeric, melancholic, a little sinister but also quite beautiful.”

Previously released singles from the album are “One Easy Thing” and “Bury Me In My Shoes.”

TV Priest 2022 Tour Dates:

Sun. May 01 - Liverpool, UK - Sound City Festival

Fri. May 13 - Brighton, UK - The Great Escape Festival

Fri. May 20 - Laval, FR - Les 3 Elephants Festival

Fri. Jun. 05 - Brittany, FR - Art Rock Festival

Sat. Jun. 06 - Tours, FR - Le Temps Machine

Fri. Jun. 17 - London, UK - Rough Trade East

Mon. Jun. 20 - Brighton, UK - Resident

Tue. Jun. 21 - Southsea Portsmouth, UK - Pie & Vinyl

Wed. Jun. 22 - Totnes, UK - Drift

Thu. Jun. 23 - Leeds, UK - The Vinyl Whistle

Sun. Jul. 03 - Toulon, FR - Pointu Festival

Tue. Jul.26 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool

Wed. Jul. 27 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA

Fri. Jul. 29 - Montréal, QC - Bar le Ritz PDB

Sat. Jul. 30 - Toronto, ON - Monarch Tavern

Sun. Jul. 31 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

Thu. Aug. 04 - Happy Valley, OR - Pickathon

Fri. Aug. 05 - Happy Valley, OR - Pickathon

Sat. Aug. 06 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret

Sun. Aug. 07 - Seattle, WA - Clock-Out Lounge

Fri. Sep. 02 - Salisbury, UK - End of the Road Festival

Fri. Sep. 09 - Heusden, NL - Misty Fields Festival

Sat. Sep. 17 - Leicester, UK - Wide Eyed Festival

Sun. Oct. 30 - Bristol, UK - The Louisiana

Mon. Oct. 31 - Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hounds

Tue. Nov. 01 - Dublin, IE - The Workman’s Cellar

Thu. Nov. 03 - Manchester, UK - Yes (Pink Room)

Fri. Nov. 04 - Glasgow, UK - Broadcast

Sat. Nov. 05 - Leeds, UK - Belgrave Music Hall

Mon. Nov. 07 - Cambridge, UK - Portland Arms

Tue. Nov. 08 - Leicester, UK - Firebug Bar

Thu. Nov. 10 - London, UK - Scala

Fri. Nov. 11 - Reading, UK -The Face Bar

Sat. Nov. 12 - Southampton, UK - The Joiners

Sun. Nov. 13 - Brighton, UK - Green Door Store

