TV Priest Share Video for New Single “Limehouse Cut,” Announce North American Tour Dates
My Other People Due Out June 17 via Sub Pop
Apr 27, 2022
Photography by Hollie Fernando
English rock band TV Priest have shared a video for their new single, “Limehouse Cut.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, My Other People, which will be out on June 17 via Sub Pop. The band have also announced their first ever North American tour dates. View the Al Redux-directed video for “Limehouse Cut” below, along with a full list of upcoming tour dates for the band.
In a press release, frontman Charlie Drinkwater states: “The song is about a feeling dislocated and displaced in an urban space you once felt you knew and ‘understood,’ however, it’s also a coming to terms with an idea that you never really ‘own‘ somewhere as infinitely regenerative as a city. It’s a bit of a psycho-geographical study, a little bit of pathos at my own mortality and smallness in the great tide of history. We loved the idea of something quite abstract, something that references landscape, feels mesmeric, melancholic, a little sinister but also quite beautiful.”
Previously released singles from the album are “One Easy Thing” and “Bury Me In My Shoes.”
TV Priest 2022 Tour Dates:
Sun. May 01 - Liverpool, UK - Sound City Festival
Fri. May 13 - Brighton, UK - The Great Escape Festival
Fri. May 20 - Laval, FR - Les 3 Elephants Festival
Fri. Jun. 05 - Brittany, FR - Art Rock Festival
Sat. Jun. 06 - Tours, FR - Le Temps Machine
Fri. Jun. 17 - London, UK - Rough Trade East
Mon. Jun. 20 - Brighton, UK - Resident
Tue. Jun. 21 - Southsea Portsmouth, UK - Pie & Vinyl
Wed. Jun. 22 - Totnes, UK - Drift
Thu. Jun. 23 - Leeds, UK - The Vinyl Whistle
Sun. Jul. 03 - Toulon, FR - Pointu Festival
Tue. Jul.26 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool
Wed. Jul. 27 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA
Fri. Jul. 29 - Montréal, QC - Bar le Ritz PDB
Sat. Jul. 30 - Toronto, ON - Monarch Tavern
Sun. Jul. 31 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen
Thu. Aug. 04 - Happy Valley, OR - Pickathon
Fri. Aug. 05 - Happy Valley, OR - Pickathon
Sat. Aug. 06 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret
Sun. Aug. 07 - Seattle, WA - Clock-Out Lounge
Fri. Sep. 02 - Salisbury, UK - End of the Road Festival
Fri. Sep. 09 - Heusden, NL - Misty Fields Festival
Sat. Sep. 17 - Leicester, UK - Wide Eyed Festival
Sun. Oct. 30 - Bristol, UK - The Louisiana
Mon. Oct. 31 - Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hounds
Tue. Nov. 01 - Dublin, IE - The Workman’s Cellar
Thu. Nov. 03 - Manchester, UK - Yes (Pink Room)
Fri. Nov. 04 - Glasgow, UK - Broadcast
Sat. Nov. 05 - Leeds, UK - Belgrave Music Hall
Mon. Nov. 07 - Cambridge, UK - Portland Arms
Tue. Nov. 08 - Leicester, UK - Firebug Bar
Thu. Nov. 10 - London, UK - Scala
Fri. Nov. 11 - Reading, UK -The Face Bar
Sat. Nov. 12 - Southampton, UK - The Joiners
Sun. Nov. 13 - Brighton, UK - Green Door Store
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- The Big Pink Share New Single “No Angels” (News) — The Big Pink
- Jens Lekman Announces Rerelease of Two Albums, Shares Video for “Maple Leaves” (News) — Jens Lekman
- Angel Olsen Shares Video for New Single “Big Time” (News) — Angel Olsen
- TV Priest Share Video for New Single “Limehouse Cut,” Announce North American Tour Dates (News) — TV Priest
- The Black Keys Share New Song “It Ain’t Over” (News) — The Black Keys
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.