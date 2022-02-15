News

TV Priest Share Video for New Single “One Easy Thing” Out Now via Sub Pop

Photography by Hollie Fernando



English rock band TV Priest have shared a video for their new single “One Easy Thing.” View the video, shot in black and white and directed by Joe Wheatley, below.

In a press release, frontman Charlie Drinkwater states: “Writing ‘One Easy Thing’ was key to unlocking a more direct and personal approach to our songwriting. It’s about dealing with the small things of everyday life; the anxiety, pressures, and battles inside your own headspace—and not being afraid to show this in our songs.”

The band’s debut album, Uppers, came out last year on Sub Pop. The band later shared the singles “Lifesize” and “All Things” for Sub Pop Singles Club.

