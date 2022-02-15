 TV Priest Share Video for New Single “One Easy Thing” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, February 15th, 2022  
TV Priest Share Video for New Single “One Easy Thing”

Out Now via Sub Pop

Feb 15, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Hollie Fernando
English rock band TV Priest have shared a video for their new single “One Easy Thing.” View the video, shot in black and white and directed by Joe Wheatley, below.

In a press release, frontman Charlie Drinkwater states: “Writing ‘One Easy Thing’ was key to unlocking a more direct and personal approach to our songwriting. It’s about dealing with the small things of everyday life; the anxiety, pressures, and battles inside your own headspace—and not being afraid to show this in our songs.”

The band’s debut album, Uppers, came out last year on Sub Pop. The band later shared the singles “Lifesize” and “All Things” for Sub Pop Singles Club.

