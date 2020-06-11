News

Twin Peaks Announce New EP; Share New Song “What’s the Matter” Side A Due Out July 3 Via Grand Jury

Photography by Athena Merry



Chicago band Twin Peaks have announced a new EP called Side A, out July 3 via Grand Jury. However, if you pre-order the EP on Bandcamp, you’ll get a free download today. In addition to the announcement, the group released the sunny single “What’s the Matter,” featuring Ohmme and V.V. Lightbody. Pals Lala Lala and Tom Reeder will also join the band on a number of tracks—all recorded from their home studios, of course. Listen to the track below.

Side A includes four tracks recorded in the beginning of 2020, before the COVID-19 firestorm hit. So, they finished the tracks remotely with already recorded vocals from the studio along with others that were sent in. Twin Peaks also plan to donate proceeds from one piece of merch to a different organization each month. The first is Black Lives Matter Chicago.

Last year, Twin Peaks released Lookout Low featuring popular tracks such as “Oh Mama” and “Ferry Song.”

Read our review of Lookout Low.

Read our 2014 interview with Twin Peaks.

