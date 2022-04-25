News

Ty Segall Announces New Album, Shares Title Track “Hello, Hi” “Hello, Hi” Due Out July 22 via Drag City

Photography by Denée Segall



Ty Segall has announced a new album, “Hello, Hi”, and shared its title track. “Hello, Hi” is due out July 22 via Drag City. Check out “Hello, Hi” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as Segall’s upcoming tour dates.

A press release describes the album in greater detail: ““Hello, Hi” is expansively rendered by Ty, mostly by himself, at home. The isolation suits the songs: you’re only ever as ‘at home’ as you are with yourself in the mirror. Ty’s acoustic and electric guitars and vocal harmonies layer self upon self, forming a spiny backbone for the album. Textures at once gentle and dissonant root the songs as they make their move: melodic arcs convulsing in doubt and bliss and rage. Released from the endless gridlock into open space, these spirits pass on through.”

In February, Segall released the soundtrack to the Matt Yoka documentary Whirlybird, his first ever feature film score, via Drag City. Its single, “Story of the Century,” was one of our Songs of the Week. Last August, Segall surprise released the album Harmonizer via Drag City.

“Hello, Hi” Tracklist:

01 Good Morning

02 Cement

03 Over

04 Hello, Hi

05 Blue

06 Looking at You

07 Don’t Lie

08 Saturday Pt. 1

09 Saturday Pt. 2

10 Distraction

Ty Segall Tour Dates:

6/14/22 191 Toole Tuscon AZ*

6/15/22 Lowbrow Palace El Paso TX*

6/17/22 Granada Theater Dallas TX*

6/18/22 The Mohawk Austin TX*

6/19/22 One Eyed Jacks Presents at 1104 Decatur New Orleans LA*

6/20/22 Variety Playhouse Atlanta GA*

6/22/22 Orange Peel Asheville NC*

6/23/22 Ram’s Head Live Baltimore MD*

6/24/22 Union Transfer Philadelphia PA*

6/25/22 Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn NY*

6/27/22 Royale Boston MA*

6/28/22 Danforth Music Hall Toronto ON Canada*

6/30/22 Agora Theatre Cleveland OH*

7/2/22 First Avenue Minneapolis MN*

7/3/22 Mission Ballroom Denver CO*

7/5/22 Metro Music Hall Salt Lake City UT*

7/6/22 Backstage Bar Las Vegas NV*

8/11/22 Way Out West Festival Gothenburg Sweden*

8/14/22 Palp Festival Martigny Switzerland*

8/15/22 Mascotte Zurich Switzerland*

8/17/22 Rapa Nui Zandvoort Netherlands*

8/18/22 Le Cabaret Vert Charleville Mezieres France*

8/19/22 Festival Paredes de Coura Paredes de Coura Portugal*

8/20/22 La Route du Rock Festival Saint Malo France*

8/21/22 Green Man Festival Brecon Beacons United Kingdom*

8/24/22 Magic Mirrors Le Havre France*

8/25/22 Square Dom Bedos Bordeaux France*

8/26/22 Santana 27 Bilbao Spain*

8/27/22 Canela Party Torremolinos Spain*



*w/ The Freedom Band

