Ty Segall Shares New Song from Upcoming Soundtrack to Documentary “Whirlybird”
Soundtrack Due Out February 22 via Drag City
Ty Segall has shared the song “Story of the Century” from the upcoming soundtrack to the Matt Yoka documentary Whirlybird. The soundtrack is Segall’s first ever feature film score, and it will be out on February 22 via Drag City. Listen below.
Released last year to general acclaim, Whirlybird documents the story of Zoey Tur and Marika Gerrard, former partners and founders of the Los Angeles News Service. The film highlights their revolutionary use of helicopters in reporting, noting their coverage of the 1992 OJ Simpson car pursuit, among other sensational news story events. The film has recently begun streaming on MUBI.
Last August, Segall surprise released the album Harmonizer via Drag City.
