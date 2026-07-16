 Ty Segall Shares New Song “Running to Nowhere” | Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
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Ty Segall Shares New Song “Running to Nowhere”

Chrome LP and Love Fuzzz EP Due Out August 28 via Drag City

Jul 13, 2026 By Mark Redfern Photography by Denée Segall

Ty Segall is releasing a new album, Chrome, and EP, Love Fuzzz, on August 28 via Drag City. Now he has shared the album’s second single, “Running to Nowhere.” Listen below.

Previously Segal shared Chrome’s first single, “Black Paint.”

Segall’s band for the album is Ben Boye, Evan Burrows, Mikal Cronin, and Emmett Kelly. Matt Yoka and Denée Segall also contributed to Chrome. Segall and his band played through the songs for a month before recording the album for six days at Sonic Ranch with Cooper Crain (Bitchin Bajas, Stereolab). Love Fuzzz features two tracks recorded during the Chrome sessions.

In 2025, Segall released Possession. In 2024, Segall released the instrumental album Love Rudiments, along with the double album Three Bells.

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