Tycho and Ben Gibbard Share Brijean Remix of “Only Love”
Out Now via Mom + Pop / Ninja Tune
Dec 02, 2021
Photography by Andrew Paynter
San Francisco producer Tycho (aka Scott Hansen) and Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie have shared a remix of their collaborative track “Only Love” done by Oakland duo Brijean. It is out now via Mom + Pop / Ninja Tune. Listen below.
“We [Doug and I] are fans of both Tycho and Ben Gibbard,” states Brijean Murphy, one half of Brijean, in a press release, “and it was wonderful to dive deep into ‘Only Love.’ We combined some of Tycho’s rich synth-driven melodies with Brijean and Gibbard’s vocals, creating a lush, house-leaning world.”
Hansen states: “Brijean’s album, Feelings, was one of my favorites of this year. I was hoping we’d find a way to collaborate eventually so I’m very happy to share their beautiful take of ‘Only Love.’”
Feelings came out in February via Ghostly International. It featured the songs “Day Dreaming” (which featured Toro y Moi and was one of our Songs of the Week) and “Hey Boy,” another one of our Songs of the Week.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Premiere: Scarves Shares New Single “Heavy Eyes” (News) — Scarves
- Kim Gordon Shares New Song “Grass Jeans” To Benefit Fund Texas Choice (News) — Kim Gordon, Sonic Youth
- Premiere: Nat Harvie Shares New Single “Longbody” Featuring Alan Sparhawk of Low (News) — Nat Harvie
- Metronomy Share Live Studio Session Video for “It’s good to be back” (News) — Metronomy
- Tycho and Ben Gibbard Share Brijean Remix of “Only Love” (News) — Tycho, Tycho & Benjamin Gibbard, Ben Gibbard, Death Cab For Cutie, Brijean
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.