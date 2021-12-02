News

Tycho and Ben Gibbard Share Brijean Remix of “Only Love” Out Now via Mom + Pop / Ninja Tune

Photography by Andrew Paynter



San Francisco producer Tycho (aka Scott Hansen) and Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie have shared a remix of their collaborative track “Only Love” done by Oakland duo Brijean. It is out now via Mom + Pop / Ninja Tune. Listen below.

“We [Doug and I] are fans of both Tycho and Ben Gibbard,” states Brijean Murphy, one half of Brijean, in a press release, “and it was wonderful to dive deep into ‘Only Love.’ We combined some of Tycho’s rich synth-driven melodies with Brijean and Gibbard’s vocals, creating a lush, house-leaning world.”

Hansen states: “Brijean’s album, Feelings, was one of my favorites of this year. I was hoping we’d find a way to collaborate eventually so I’m very happy to share their beautiful take of ‘Only Love.’”

Feelings came out in February via Ghostly International. It featured the songs “Day Dreaming” (which featured Toro y Moi and was one of our Songs of the Week) and “Hey Boy,” another one of our Songs of the Week.

