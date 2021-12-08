 Tyondai Braxton Shares Two New Songs: “Dia” and “Phonolydian” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, December 8th, 2021  
Tyondai Braxton Shares Two New Songs: “Dia” and “Phonolydian”

Out Now via Nonesuch

Dec 08, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Tyondai Braxton has shared two new songs, “Dia” and “Phonolydian.” This marks Braxton’s first release of new music in five years, and is the start of a new series of releases which will continue into the new year. The new songs are out now via Nonesuch. Listen below.

Braxton’s most recent music release, the Oranged Out EP, came out in 2016 via Beatink. His last full-length album, HIVE1, came out in 2015 via Nonesuch.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

