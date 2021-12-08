News

All





Tyondai Braxton Shares Two New Songs: “Dia” and “Phonolydian” Out Now via Nonesuch





Tyondai Braxton has shared two new songs, “Dia” and “Phonolydian.” This marks Braxton’s first release of new music in five years, and is the start of a new series of releases which will continue into the new year. The new songs are out now via Nonesuch. Listen below.

Braxton’s most recent music release, the Oranged Out EP, came out in 2016 via Beatink. His last full-length album, HIVE1, came out in 2015 via Nonesuch.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.