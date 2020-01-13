U.S. Girls Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “Overtime”

News

U.S. Girls (aka Meghan Remy) has announced a new album, Heavy Light, and shared a self-directed video for its first single, "Overtime." She has also announced some tour dates. Heavy Light is due out March 6 via 4AD. Check out the "Overtime" video below, followed by the album's tracklist and a press photo, as well as the tour dates. Above is the album's cover art.

Heavy Light is the follow-up to 2017's In a Poem Unlimited and 2015's Half Free, both also released on 4AD. Remy self-produced Heavy Light and worked with co-writers Basia Bulat and Rich Morel. It was recorded in Montreal's Hotel 2 Tango studio with 20 session musicians, including E Street Band saxophonist Jake Clemons. Maximilian 'Twig' Turnbull, Steve Chahley, and Tony Price mixed the album.

A press release describes Heavy Light as "a set of songs conceived as a balance between orchestral percussion (as richly arranged by percussionist Ed Squires) and the human voice (conducted by Kritty Uranowski)."

The press release adds: "The resulting album finds Remy casting herself as lead voice among a harmonious multitude, the singers of which lend not only their voices, but also share reflections on childhood experiences that are collaged into moving spoken word interludes throughout the album."

Heavy Light Tracklist:

1. 4 American Dollars

2. Overtime

3. IOU

4. Advice to Teenage Self

5. State House (It's a Man's World)

6. Born To Lose

7. And Yet It Moves / Y Se Mueve

8. The Most Hurtful Thing

9. Denise, Don't Wait

10. Woodstock '99

11. The Color of Your Childhood Bedroom

12. The Quiver to the Bomb

13. Red Ford Radio

U.S. Girls Tour Dates:

2/15 - TORONTO, ON @ Paradise Theatre SOLD OUT

2/16 - MONTREAL, QC @ Le Ministère

2/18 - NEW YORK, NY @ The Dance

4/4 - DETROIT, MI @ MOCAD

4/5 - CHICAGO, IL @ Lincoln Hall

4/6 - MADISON, WI @ Majestic Theatre

4/7 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

4/9 - OMAHA, NE @ Slowdown

4/10 - KANSAS CITY, MO @ Record Bar

4/12 - DENVER, CO @ Bluebird Theatre

4/13 - SALT LAKE CITY, UT @ Metro Music Hall

4/16 - VANCOUVER, BC @ Imperial

4/14 - BOISE, ID @ The Olympic

4/17 - SEATTLE, WA @ Crocodile

4/18 - PORTLAND, OR @ Mississippi Studios

4/20 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA @ The Independent

4/21 - SAN JOSE, CA @ The Ritz

4/22 - LOS ANGELES, CA @ Masonic Lodge Hollywood Forever

4/24 - PHOENIX, AZ @ Valley Bar

4/25 - TUCSON, AZ @ 191 Toole

4/27 - AUSTIN, TX @ Antone's

4/28 - DALLAS, TX @ Club Dada

4/29 - HOUSTON, TX @ Continental Club

5/1 - MEMPHIS, TN @ The Greenroom at Crosstown Arts

5/2 - NASHVILLE, TN @ Exit/In

5/3 - ASHEVILLE, NC @ Grey Eagle

5/5 - WASHINGTON, DC @ U Street

5/6 - BROOKLYN, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

5/7 - BOSTON, MA @ Sinclair

5/8 - PHILADELPHIA, PA @ World Cafe Live

10/14 - LONDON, UK @ Queen Elizabeth Hall

