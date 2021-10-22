 U.S. Girls Collabs With the Late Glenn Gould on “Good Kinda High” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, October 22nd, 2021  
U.S. Girls Collabs With the Late Glenn Gould on “Good Kinda High”

Uninvited Guests Deluxe Version Out Now via Sony/Primary Wave

Oct 22, 2021 By Joey Arnone
U.S. Girls (aka Meghan Remy) has shared a video for a new song which samples the late Glenn Gould, “Good Kinda High.” It is featured on the deluxe version of Uninvited Guests, a posthumous Gould album which sees various artists performing alongside samples of Gould’s performances over production from Billy Wild. It is out now via Sony/Primary Wave. Watch the Wild-directed video below.

Remy states in a press release: “I like to imagine Gould and I as two freaks on the same leash. Trying to be invisible trying to be seen.” Wild adds, regarding the album’s creation: “This started seven years ago as a challenge on whether or not Glenn Gould could be made to sound current. The main thing I learned on Gould is that he truly belonged in this generation.”

Last week, Lael Neale shared a U.S. Girls remix of her song “For No One For Now.”

Remy’s most recent album, Heavy Light, came out last year via 4AD. Read our interview with Remy on the album here.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



There are no comments for this entry yet.

