U.S. Girls Shares New Anti-Consumerism Holiday Song “Santa Stay Home”

U.S. Girls (aka Meghan Remy) has shared a new original holiday song, “Santa Stay Home,” that has an anti-consumerism bent. “While landfills overflow around the globe, you sit up there in your red judge robe/This charade has got to end,” sings Remy. Despite the political message, “Santa Stay Home” sounds upbeat and danceable. Rich Morel co-wrote the song with Remy. It was shared via a video, which you can watch below.

In a press release statement Remy simply had this to say: “When one stops to really think about it, Santa is creepy and Christmas makes no damn sense.”

U.S. Girls released a new album, Heavy Light, back in March via 4AD. In March we posted our new text interview with U.S. Girls, our review of Heavy Light, and our Why Not Both podcast interview with Remy.

Previously U.S. Girls shared a self-directed video for Heavy Light’s first single, “Overtime.” “Overtime” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then Remy shared another song from the album, “4 American Dollars,” via a video for the track. “4 American Dollars” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Heavy Light was the follow-up to 2017’s In a Poem Unlimited and 2015’s Half Free, both also released on 4AD. Remy self-produced Heavy Light and worked with co-writers Basia Bulat and Rich Morel. It was recorded in Montreal’s Hotel 2 Tango studio with 20 session musicians, including E Street Band saxophonist Jake Clemons. Maximilian ‘Twig’ Turnbull, Steve Chahley, and Tony Price mixed the album.

Read our 2015 interview with U.S. Girls.

Read our 2018 interview with U.S. Girls.

