U.S. Girls Shares Video for New Single “So Typically Now”
Out Now via 4AD
Jul 26, 2022
Photography by Emma McIntyre
U.S. Girls (aka Meghan Remy) has shared a self-directed video for her new single, “So Typically Now.” The song features backing vocals from Kyle Kidd and is Remy’s first release of new solo music since her 2020 Christmas single “Santa Stay Home.” View below.
Remy’s most recent album, Heavy Light, came out in 2020 via 4AD. Read our interview with Remy on the album here.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Foals – Yannis Philippakis on “Life Is Yours” (Interview) — Foals
- U.S. Girls Shares Video for New Single “So Typically Now” (News) — U.S. Girls
- Blackbird Blackbird Shares New Single “Hey Lover” (News) — Blackbird Blackbird
- Katy J Pearson Shares New Video For “Howl” (News) — Katy J Pearson
- She & Him Share Animated Lyric Video for Cover of Beach Boys’ “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” (News) — She & Him, Zooey Deschanel, M. Ward, The Beach Boys, Brian Wilson
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.