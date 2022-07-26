News

U.S. Girls Shares Video for New Single “So Typically Now” Out Now via 4AD

Photography by Emma McIntyre



U.S. Girls (aka Meghan Remy) has shared a self-directed video for her new single, “So Typically Now.” The song features backing vocals from Kyle Kidd and is Remy’s first release of new solo music since her 2020 Christmas single “Santa Stay Home.” View below.

Remy’s most recent album, Heavy Light, came out in 2020 via 4AD. Read our interview with Remy on the album here.

