News

All





U.S. Girls – Stream the New Album, Read Our Interview and Review, and Listen to Our Podcast Heavy Light Out Now via 4AD





U.S. Girls (aka Meghan Remy) has released a new album, Heavy Light, today via 4AD. Now that the album is out, you can stream the whole thing below. Also, today we posted our new interview with U.S. Girls, yesterday we posted our review of Heavy Light, and on Wednesday we posted our Why Not Both podcast interview with Remy.

Previously U.S. Girls shared a self-directed video for Heavy Light's first single, "Overtime." "Overtime" was one of our Songs of the Week. Then Remy shared another song from the album, "4 American Dollars," via a video for the track. "4 American Dollars" was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Heavy Light is the follow-up to 2017's In a Poem Unlimited and 2015's Half Free, both also released on 4AD. Remy self-produced Heavy Light and worked with co-writers Basia Bulat and Rich Morel. It was recorded in Montreal's Hotel 2 Tango studio with 20 session musicians, including E Street Band saxophonist Jake Clemons. Maximilian 'Twig' Turnbull, Steve Chahley, and Tony Price mixed the album.

A previous press release described Heavy Light as "a set of songs conceived as a balance between orchestral percussion (as richly arranged by percussionist Ed Squires) and the human voice (conducted by Kritty Uranowski)."

The previous press release added: "The resulting album finds Remy casting herself as lead voice among a harmonious multitude, the singers of which lend not only their voices, but also share reflections on childhood experiences that are collaged into moving spoken word interludes throughout the album."

Read our 2015 interview with U.S. Girls.

Read our 2018 interview with U.S. Girls.

U.S. Girls Tour Dates:

4/4 - DETROIT, MI @ MOCAD *

4/5 - CHICAGO, IL @ Lincoln Hall *

4/6 - MADISON, WI @ Majestic Theatre *

4/7 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center *

4/9 - OMAHA, NE @ Slowdown *

4/10 - KANSAS CITY, MO @ Record Bar *

4/12 - DENVER, CO @ Bluebird Theatre *

4/13 - SALT LAKE CITY, UT @ Metro Music Hall *

4/14 - BOISE, ID @ The Olympic *

4/16 - VANCOUVER, BC @ Imperial *

4/17 - SEATTLE, WA @ Crocodile *

4/18 - PORTLAND, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

4/20 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA @ The Independent *

4/21 - SAN JOSE, CA @ The Ritz *

4/22 - LOS ANGELES, CA @ Masonic Lodge Hollywood Forever ^

4/23 - LOS ANGELES, CA @ Masonic Lodge Hollywood Forever *

4/24 - PHOENIX, AZ @ Valley Bar *

4/25 - TUCSON, AZ @ 191 Toole *

4/27 - AUSTIN, TX @ Antone's *

4/28 - DALLAS, TX @ Club Dada *

4/29 - HOUSTON, TX @ Continental Club *

5/1 - MEMPHIS, TN @ The Greenroom at Crosstown Arts *

5/2 - NASHVILLE, TN @ Exit/In *

5/3 - ASHEVILLE, NC @ Grey Eagle *

5/5 - WASHINGTON, DC @ U Street ~

5/6 - BROOKLYN, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg ~

5/7 - BOSTON, MA @ Sinclair ~

5/8 - PHILADELPHIA, PA @ World Cafe Live ~

5/16 - TORONTO, ON @ Opera House ~

10/14 - LONDON, UK @ Queen Elizabeth Hall

* w/ Bonjay

^ w/ Jack Name

~ w/ Mourning [A] BLKstar

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.