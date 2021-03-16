News

U.S. Girls, The Breeders, Aldous Harding, and More Featured on 4AD’s Upcoming 40th Anniversary Album Bills & Aches & Blues Due Out April 2; Listen to the First Five Tracks Now





In honor of their 40th anniversary which occurred last year, independent label 4AD will be releasing a compilation consisting entirely of covers of songs released through the label over the years, with 18 of the label’s current artists each performing a cover. They have already shared the first five songs of the compilation, which feature covers from Tkay Maidza (performing “Where Is My Mind?” by Pixies), U.S. Girls (“Junkyard” by The Birthday Party), Aldous Harding (“Revival” by Deerhunter), The Breeders (“Dirt Eaters” by His Name is Alive), and new signing Maria Somerville (“Seabird” by Air Miami).

Bills & Aches & Blues will be available digitally on April 2, and will receive a vinyl/CD release on June 23. A deluxe vinyl boxset will also be available later this year. The first 12 months’ profits from the album will be donated to The Harmony Project, a Los Angeles-based after-school program for children from communities and schools that lack equitable access to studying the arts or music. Listen to the first five songs and check out the tracklist/cover art for the album below.

U.S. Girls’ most recent album, Heavy Light, came out last year and made it to #55 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. Harding’s latest album, Designer, came out in 2019. Upon releasing their newest album in 2018, All Nerve, The Breeders performed an NPR Tiny Desk Concert.

Bills & Aches & Blues Tracklist:

1. Tkay Maidza: Where Is My Mind? (Pixies)

2. U.S. Girls: Junkyard (The Birthday Party)

3. Aldous Harding: Revival (Deerhunter)

4. The Breeders: Dirt Eaters (His Name Is Alive)

5. Maria Somerville: Seabird (Air Miami)

6. Tune-Yards: Cannonball (The Breeders)

7. Spencer.: Genesis (Grimes)

8. Helado Negro: Futurism (Deerhunter)

9. Efterklang Postal: (Piano Magic)

10. Bing and Ruth: Gigantic (Pixies)

11. Future Islands: The Moon Is Blue (Colourbox)

12. Jenny Hval: Sunbathing (Lush)

13. Dry Cleaning: Oblivion (Grimes)

14. Bradford Cox: Mountain Battles (Breeders)

15. SOHN: Song To The Siren (Tim Buckley)

16. Becky and The Birds: The Wolves Act I and II (Bon Iver)

17. Ex:Re: Misery Is a Butterfly (Blonde Redhead)

18. Big Thief: Off You (The Breeders)

