 Ultraísta Share Video for New Song “Anybody” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Wednesday, February 12th, 2020  
Subscribe

Ultraísta Share Video for New Song “Anybody”

Sister Due Out March 13 via Partisan

Feb 12, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Bookmark and Share


Ultraísta are a trio featuring singer Laura Bettinson, drummer/producer Joey Waronker, and multi-instrumentalist/Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich. They are releasing their first album in eight years, Sister, on March 13 via Partisan. Now they have shared another song from it, "Anybody," via a self-directed video for the track that features interesting things being put on Bettinson's face. Watch it below.

Previously Ultraísta shared Sister's first single, "Tin King." The album was borne from many years of improv sessions, with Godrich assembling the final album in his London studio. Sister is described in a press release as "a cinematic sci-fi soundscape that's both exhilarating and laser-focused." It is the follow-up to their 2012-released self-titled debut.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #66

Sep 27, 2019 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney

Most Recent