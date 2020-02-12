Ultraísta Share Video for New Song “Anybody”
Sister Due Out March 13 via Partisan
Ultraísta are a trio featuring singer Laura Bettinson, drummer/producer Joey Waronker, and multi-instrumentalist/Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich. They are releasing their first album in eight years, Sister, on March 13 via Partisan. Now they have shared another song from it, "Anybody," via a self-directed video for the track that features interesting things being put on Bettinson's face. Watch it below.
Previously Ultraísta shared Sister's first single, "Tin King." The album was borne from many years of improv sessions, with Godrich assembling the final album in his London studio. Sister is described in a press release as "a cinematic sci-fi soundscape that's both exhilarating and laser-focused." It is the follow-up to their 2012-released self-titled debut.
