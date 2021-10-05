News

All





Under the Radar At Focus Wales 2021 Red Telephone and The Bug Club play UTR stage this Saturday





It seems like an eternity since we were last in Wrexham (May 2019 to be precise) so it’s probably fair to say Under the Radar are particularly excited to be returning this weekend for the 2021 edition of FOCUS WALES.

Held across multiple venues situated around the North Wales town, this year’s event is set to feature over 300 live sets from an array of artists featuring established names from both the UK and overseas alongside a multitude of emerging Welsh and international acts.

The festival itself begins tomorrow (Wednesday 6th October) and runs through until Saturday 9th which is when Under the Radar will host a stage in conjunction with Canadian showcase festival BreakOut West at The Parish venue. Playing for us will be Cardiff outfit Red Telephone, whose incendiary brand of glam-infused psychedelia has drawn comparisons with Suede, Syd Barrett and Telegram among others. Joining them will be hotly tipped trio The Bug Club fresh off the back of a sold out tour with Pip Blom. The Monmouthshire trio play scuzzy indiepop that takes inspiration from a host of sources while maintaining a unique sound all of their own.

The Bug Club’s set is at 1650pm with Red Telephone following at 1920pm.

In the meantime, the rest of the line-up is a joy to behold with performances scheduled from the likes of Tim Burgess, Richard Hawley, The Membranes, Lucy Spraggan, Gruff Rhys, Nik Colk Void, Don Letts, Campfire Social, AF The Naysayer, JOHN, Art School Girlfriend, Adwaith and a host of others.

The full live music schedule can be found HERE.

Tickets are still available HERE priced £35 for each day, £45 for a standard festival pass, £80 for a priority pass which gets you into all the conference and film events as well as the live music ones and £160 for a delegate pass which covers the whole festival as well as the industry networking events.

The full conference events can be found HERE along with all the arts and film events HERE.

See you down the front!