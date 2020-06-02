 Under the Radar is Observing Blackout Tuesday and The Show Must Be Paused | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020  
Subscribe

Under the Radar is Observing Blackout Tuesday and The Show Must Be Paused

Black Lives Matter

Jun 02, 2020 By Mark Redfern
Bookmark and Share


Under the Radar is joining many other facets of the music industry today and observing Blackout Tuesday and The Show Must Be Paused. That means that apart from this article, we won’t be posting anything else to our website or social media channels today. We have postponed any reviews or interviews that we had scheduled for today and won’t be reporting on any music news. But we aren’t taking the day off; instead we will be brainstorming ideas for our forthcoming 2020 Protest Issue. This is all in solidarity with the peaceful protestors around the country and in honor of the deaths of George Floyd, Tony McDade, Sean Reed, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.

Below are links to various organizations we recommend donating to right now.

Donate here:

www.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd

www.blacklivesmatter.com

www.reclaimtheblock.org

www.northstarhealthcollective.org

www.naacpldf.org

www.communityjusticeexchange.org

www.aclu.org/action/

www.joincampaignzero.org

www.knowyourrightscamp.com

www.m4bl.org

www.byp100.org

www.southernersonnewground.org

secure.actblue.com/donate/bail_funds_george_floyd



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #66

Sep 27, 2019 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney

Most Recent