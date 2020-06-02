News

Under the Radar is Observing Blackout Tuesday and The Show Must Be Paused Black Lives Matter





Under the Radar is joining many other facets of the music industry today and observing Blackout Tuesday and The Show Must Be Paused. That means that apart from this article, we won’t be posting anything else to our website or social media channels today. We have postponed any reviews or interviews that we had scheduled for today and won’t be reporting on any music news. But we aren’t taking the day off; instead we will be brainstorming ideas for our forthcoming 2020 Protest Issue. This is all in solidarity with the peaceful protestors around the country and in honor of the deaths of George Floyd, Tony McDade, Sean Reed, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.

Below are links to various organizations we recommend donating to right now.

Donate here:

www.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd

www.blacklivesmatter.com

www.reclaimtheblock.org

www.northstarhealthcollective.org

www.naacpldf.org

www.communityjusticeexchange.org

www.aclu.org/action/

www.joincampaignzero.org

www.knowyourrightscamp.com

www.m4bl.org

www.byp100.org

www.southernersonnewground.org

secure.actblue.com/donate/bail_funds_george_floyd