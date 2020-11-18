News

Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Featuring Harvey Guillén of “What We Do in the Shadows” New Episodes Every Wednesday





Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

We caught up with Harvey Guillén, aka everyone’s favorite familiar Guillermo from the brilliant FX series What We Do in the Shadows. Between safely filming on set in Canada and delving into the world of voice acting, Harvey has been staying busy, keeping himself (and the rest of us) entertained as quarantine drags on. From the importance of representation in the media to the joys of binge watching, Harvey’s take on 2020 is both hilarious and insightful, which is our personal favorite combination.

For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Shalita Grant, Thirst Aid Kit, and Hannah Marks, explore our wealth of streaming options, or join us on YouTube.

For more from Harvey, be sure to say hi on Instagram and Twitter. Be sure to keep What We Do in the Shadows’ official site bookmarked for updated info on the show’s upcoming third season.

