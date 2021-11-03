News

Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Albert Hammond Jr. of The Strokes New Episodes Every Wednesday

Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

For our first in person interview since early 2020, we invited Albert Hammond Jr. of The Strokes over. He told us all about how his favorite flavors from childhood inspired his new wine seltzer Jetway and how surreal it was to not only launch a new project but to become a dad while we were all in isolation. It’s hard to know how to divide our time between multiple endeavors and people but Albert shows that it can be done with a bit of creativity along with a wealth of dad jokes.

For more from Why Not Both, get cozy with us on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Shirley Manson, Tegan and Sara, and Kathleen Hanna, get clicking on our streaming options.

For more from Albert Hammond Jr, connect with him on Instagram and Twitter. The Strokes also have a small slate up upcoming international tour dates. In the meanwhile, if you imbibe, pour yourself a drink.

