Thursday, May 7th, 2020  
Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Alice Bag

May 06, 2020 By Laura Studarus
Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Alice Bag is a living LA legend, and we were thrilled to chat with her about her new album Sister Dynamite as well as her book Violence Girl. She exemplifies what it means to be truly punk rock, balancing her time in The Bags while teaching elementary school and later writing a book while raising her daughter. We love that Alice amplifies the voices of other women in the punk music scene through her archive on her website and keeps us moving throughout California lockdown with her Instagram workout videos. A true hero for our times.

For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Juana Molina, Simon Raymonde, and Best Coast, shimmy over to our link buffet.

Alice Bag’s new album Sister Dynamite is out May 8 on In the Red Records. Until then, keep up with her on Twitter and Instagram. You can also peep her outstanding video for album single “Spark.”

 

There are no comments for this entry yet.

