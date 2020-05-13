Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Alison Mosshart

News

Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

What happens when you stay up until 5am learning how to edit your own music video? Alison Mosshart (The Kills, The Dead Weather) showed us, the results of her experiments with her new solo singles, “It Aint Water” and “Rise.” She also answered our pressing questions about what to do when you’re on lockdown in the middle of a million projects, including sharing the details about how to properly paint a canvas jacket and why taking a bath is more complicated than it seems.

For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Local Natives, Phantogram, and Best Coast, we’ve got you covered with a number of listening options.

To keep up with Alison’s art and music, swing by her website, and be sure to follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

